Bears vs. Dolphins preseason game recap: Everything we know

In the long-awaited first preseason game for the Bears, they rallied back from an early lead by the Dolphins to win 20-13 with help from rookie quarterback Justin Fields. This game was probably the most anticipated preseason game for a lot of fans, especially Bears fans. A lot of hype came from the anticipation of this year’s rookie class, and they didn’t disappoint.

The first half was lackluster, to say the least. Quarterback Andy Dalton started the game and had two drives with the Bears that resulted in three-and-outs. The first half got off to a slow start due to penalties and poor separation from receivers. Once the rookie (Fields) entered the huddle, it seemed like the energy was uplifted and the offense started moving, a lot due to his mobility. On a positive note, the Bears probably had the best third-quarter football they’ve played since the Matt Nagy era, scoring 14 points with Fields under center.

On the defensive side of the ball, the pass rush got after it today but was unable to come away with any sacks against Miami’s first-team offense. Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson did, however, come away with an interception on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which was ultimately dunked in the “takeaway bucket.” The second half for the defense was similar to the offense as they played better. They didn’t allow any points and recorded three sacks. With this being Sean Desai’s first game as a defensive coordinator, it was encouraging as players, for the most part, were put in a position to succeed.

Final score: Bears 20, Dolphins 13

Keys to the game

Bears start the right way: This was the most anticipated preseason game in Bears' recent memory. They faced a good, deep Dolphins team and people were eager to see how Chicago stacked up. The Bears needed to show two things: an offense that was capable of moving down the field and good play calls from their new defensive coordinator. The Bears did exactly that by putting up 20 points and showcasing a second-half shutout. The Bears started the preseason on a good note by leaving with a victory and with encouraging performances from several players. Fields-led offense: Once the rookie came in the game, the energy followed. He started slowly with back-to-back offensive penalties by teammates, followed by a fumble on a run. After that, he calmed down, locked in and played ball. Fields went into the third quarter and became electric. Fields would record a rushing and passing touchdown that both came in the third quarter. Just to put into perspective how impressive his third quarter was, Fields has more third-quarter touchdowns than the entire Bears offense had in 10 games last year. Wide receiver Rodney Adams was a consistent target for the offense as he had 4 receptions for 57 yards, including an impressive 25-yard reception, where he had to go up over a defender for it. Bend but don't break defense: The Bears defense did good overall. They weren't able to record any sacks on Miami's first-team offense but were able to get an end zone interception thanks to safety DeAndre Houston-Carson. The Dolphins were able to move the ball, but the Bears defense was better once the field length got shorter. The pass rush was good with the second and third-team players showcasing a good performance. Chicago showed they have decent depth in their front seven with three sacks coming from backup players. The big plays the Dolphins did have mostly came from their tight ends, which were to be expected with both of Chicago's starting inside backers and safety Eddie Jackson not playing. Overall, it was an encouraging start for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

It was over when...

Justin Fields entered the game. Simple as that. Fields came in and it seemed like things started clicking. A big part of that was the ability of his mobility. The Bears were able to do boots and play actions, which the Dolphins had to respect because of Field's running ability. Fields recorded his first touchdown in the red zone, which was an eight-yard scramble, where he had to escape pressure coming from his blindside. Over the course of his time in the game, you could tell he was able to stretch the field, unlike Dalton and Foles. The reports from the joint practices proved to be true. Fields, when in the game, was the best quarterback on the field.

4 Stars of the game

****Justin Fields: Thankfully for Bears fans, Justin Fields had a strong debut to back up all the hype he's been getting. Fields got to showcase his arm and running ability against Miami. Fields completed 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 37 yards and had one rushing touchdown. Fields started slow due to some offensive penalties and a fumble on a scramble, but in the third quarter, he showed us why everyone was excited for his debut. Fields should at least be in the QB1 discussion now for Nagy after seeing him live. ***Alec Ogletree: The Bears didn't dress Roquan Smith or Danny Trevathan this game, so it gave Ogletree a lot more valuable reps for coaches to see. It worked out in his favor, as he was all over the field and constantly shooting gaps and meeting running back in the backfield. Ogletree will have to work on his coverage ability, as he did let Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki get behind him on a deep pass. But overall his showing was encouraging. There is no doubt in my mind he'll make this roster and is probably the most talented backup inside backer we have. **Rodney Adams: Adams continued his strong camp with a good showing in the first preseason game. He had 4 receptions for 57 yards but, in all honesty, he was the only reliable option for Fields. Watching the game, fans were waiting for a receiver to step up and make some plays. Adams did just that in the third quarter, where he elevated to get a deep pass from Fields, which sparked this offense to get going. Adams did have a dropped pass, where he did a cross over the middle and the ball hit him in the bread basket. But he didn't let that affect his play. Right now, Adams is looking to beat out Ridley, Javon Wims, and Jon'Vea Johnson for that last wide receiver roster spot. *Khalil Herbert: Probably not the Khalil you were expecting, but Herbert had an overall good performance. Herbert is talented all around. He showcased his abilities as a runner and a pass-catcher. Herbert's speed was evident too, as he was able to hit holes and run past defenders. The Bears have had very suspect depth at the running back position in recent years so with the additions of Damien Williams and Herbert it was nice to see the evident talent. With more reps and opportunities coming Herbert's way this preseason, expect more plays from him.

What's next

The Bears will host the Buffalo Bills next Saturday, as both teams enter the second week of preseason coming off a victory. The long-awaited return to Chicago for former first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky should make storylines even for a preseason game. Look for the Bears starters to get more playing time and hopefully Fields to get some reps with the first team offense.

