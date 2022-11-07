Bears vs. Dolphins: Every Justin Fields touchdown from Week 9

The Chicago Bears (3-6) fell short in a 35-32 shootout loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields shined in a record-breaking performance.

Fields completed 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards with three touchdowns for a 106.7 passer rating. But he absolutely killed the Dolphins defense with his legs, with 15 carries for 178 yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game in NFL history, and a score.

While the Bears lost, it felt every bit like a win with the progress the offense and Fields continue to make. With that in mind, re-live every Fields touchdown from his breakout game vs. the Dolphins:

Touchdown 1: Justin Fields connects with Cole Kmet for 18-yard score

Fields found Kmet for an 18-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, to give Chicago a 10-7 lead. The score capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive.

Touchdown 2: Fields finds Darnell Mooney for 16-yard score

Fields found another of his favorite targets in Mooney for a 16-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone. It was Mooney’s first touchdown catch of the season, capping a 12-play, 75-yard drive that trimmed Chicago’s deficit to 21-17 near the end of the second quarter.

Touchdown 3: Fields runs for 61-yard score

Fields’ third touchdown displayed his unbelievable athleticism, as he carried the ball 61 yards to the house for a score. It brought the Bears to within three (28-25) in the third quarter.

Touchdown 4: Fields finds Kmet again for 4-yard score

Fields found Kmet for the second time on a 4-yard touchdown pass, trimming the deficit to 35-32 in the fourth quarter. It capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive.

