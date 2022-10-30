Bears vs. Cowboys: How to watch, listen and stream Week 8 game

The Chicago Bears (3-4) will battle the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to win their second consecutive game.

The Bears are coming off a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots, where all three phases were instrumental in pulling off the upset. Quarterback Justin Fields will look to build off his best game as a pro, but it won’t be easy against a dominant Cowboys defense.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 8 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Television

FOX

Announcers

Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline)

Stream

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 384

Cowboys feed: XM 226

Betting Odds (via Tipico)

Spread : Bears (+9.5)

Money line : Bears (+365), Patriots (-460)

Over/Under: 42.5

NFL Wire Site

Cowboys Wire

2022 Schedule

