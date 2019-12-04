Bears vs. Cowboys: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
The Chicago Bears are still alive.
After Week 13's win over the Detroit Lions, the Bears evened their record at 6-6 while receiving most of the help they needed around the league on Sunday (and Monday night) to maintain a playoff pulse, even if it's a weak one.
Coupled with a Vikings, Eagles and Panthers loss, Chicago's playoff chances moved from 2% to 3%. And while that's hardly the kind of uptick to suggest a January game is likely, it's still better than the alternative.
Up next on the Bears' schedule are the Dallas Cowboys (6-6), who control their own destiny for an NFC East title. But if they stumble down the stretch, they too will be a direct threat to Chicago for the final NFC wild-card spot. It's a must-win for the Bears, which is a theme that will repeat itself every week from here on out.
The odds certainly are stacked against the Bears. Think about it: for Chicago to win a Super Bowl in 2019, they have to win their final four games of the regular season as well as the wild-card, divisional round, NFC Championship and Super Bowl. They have to finish the year 8-0.
Crazier things have happened in sports. You gotta believe.
And you have to watch, too. Here are all the ways you can:
Game Information
Dallas Cowboys (6-6) vs. Chicago Bears (6-6)
Date: Thursday, December 5
Time: 7:20 p.m. CST
Location: Soldier Field
TV: FOX
NBC Sports Chicago Coverage
Football Aftershow at the conclusion of the game
Announcers
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Stream
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: 226
Cowboys feed: 225
