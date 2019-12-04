Bears vs. Cowboys: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The Chicago Bears are still alive.

After Week 13's win over the Detroit Lions, the Bears evened their record at 6-6 while receiving most of the help they needed around the league on Sunday (and Monday night) to maintain a playoff pulse, even if it's a weak one.

Coupled with a Vikings, Eagles and Panthers loss, Chicago's playoff chances moved from 2% to 3%. And while that's hardly the kind of uptick to suggest a January game is likely, it's still better than the alternative.

Up next on the Bears' schedule are the Dallas Cowboys (6-6), who control their own destiny for an NFC East title. But if they stumble down the stretch, they too will be a direct threat to Chicago for the final NFC wild-card spot. It's a must-win for the Bears, which is a theme that will repeat itself every week from here on out.

The odds certainly are stacked against the Bears. Think about it: for Chicago to win a Super Bowl in 2019, they have to win their final four games of the regular season as well as the wild-card, divisional round, NFC Championship and Super Bowl. They have to finish the year 8-0.

Crazier things have happened in sports. You gotta believe.

And you have to watch, too. Here are all the ways you can:

Game Information

Dallas Cowboys (6-6) vs. Chicago Bears (6-6)

Date: Thursday, December 5

Time: 7:20 p.m. CST

Location: Soldier Field

TV: FOX







NBC Sports Chicago Coverage

Football Aftershow at the conclusion of the game



Announcers

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman



Stream







Stream on NFL Game Pass

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: 226

Cowboys feed: 225

