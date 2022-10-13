Bears vs. Commanders: How to watch, listen and stream Week 6 prime-time game

The Chicago Bears (2-3) will host the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday Night Football, where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column in Week 6.

The Bears are coming off a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, where there were plenty of reasons to be encouraged. That includes the progression of quarterback Justin Fields, who had his best game of the season against a good Vikings defense.

Now, Chicago will look to build on an encouraging second-half performance when they host a struggling Commanders team in prime time.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 6 matchup on Thursday night:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

Television

Amazon Prime Video

Announcers

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 225

Commanders feed: XM 226

Betting Odds (via Tipico)

Spread : Bears (-0.5)

Money line : Bears (-107), Commanders (-110)

Over/Under: 38.5

2022 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (CT) 1 Sept. 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers 12:00 p.m. Tickets 2 Sept. 18 at Green Bay Packers (SNF) 7:20 p.m. Tickets 3 Sept. 25 vs. Houston Texans 12:00 p.m. Tickets 4 Oct. 2 at New York Giants 12:00 p.m. Tickets 5 Oct. 9 at Minnesota Vikings 12:00 p.m. Tickets 6 Oct. 13 vs. Washington Commanders (TNF) 7:15 p.m. Tickets 7 Oct. 24 at New England Patriots (MNF) 7:15 p.m. Tickets 8 Oct. 30 at Dallas Cowboys 12:00 p.m. Tickets 9 Nov. 6 vs. Miami Dolphins 12:00 p.m. Tickets 10 Nov. 13 vs. Detroit Lions 12:00 p.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 20 at Atlanta Falcons 12:00 p.m. Tickets 12 Nov. 27 at New York Jets 12:00 p.m. Tickets 13 Dec. 4 vs. Green Bay Packers 12:00 p.m. Tickets 14 BYE WEEK 15 Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 12:00 p.m. Tickets 16 Dec. 24 vs. Buffalo Bills 12:00 p.m. Tickets 17 Jan. 1 at Detroit Lions 12:00 p.m. Tickets 18 Jan. 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings TBD Tickets

