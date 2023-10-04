Bears vs. Commanders preview Week 5
Here's everything you need to know when the Chicago Bears play the Washington Commanders Week 5 of the NFL season.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.
Howell is supposed to be the face of Washington's resurgence. He still might be, but Sunday was a "welcome to the NFL" moment.
Alan Williams missed the team's loss to the Buccaneers last week due to a personal matter.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
