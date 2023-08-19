Bears vs. Colts: How to watch, listen and stream the preseason game
The Chicago Bears will face the Indianapolis Colts in their second preseason game.
Following two joint practices, Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff made the decision not to play quarterback Justin Fields and other select starters. Eberflus explains he believed there was a lot of work accomplished in the two practices against the Colts. That means there will be opportunities for players to make a strong impression with roster cuts just about two weeks away.
While there’s no Fields, there will be plenty of storylines to monitor in this game, including how roster bubble players fare and some developing position battles.
Here’s how you can tune into the preseason matchup:
Game Information
Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts
Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Television
NFL Network, FOX32
Announcers
Adam Amin and Jim Miller (FOX32)
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
ESPN 1000 (Chicago)
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 380
Colts feed: XM 88
Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread: Bears (+4.5)
Money line: Bears (+165), Colts (-200)
Over/Under: 38.5
2023 Preseason Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
1
Aug. 12
vs.
12 p.m.
2
Aug. 19
at
Indianapolis Colts
6 p.m.
3
Aug. 26
vs.
12 p.m.