Bears vs. Colts will now be the late game on CBS in Week 4

In light of the recent events involving COVID-19, the Chicago Bears will have their Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts moved to the late window on Sunday.

The Bears and Colts will now kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS, where it will replace the New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

As the Tennessee Titans continue to deal with an outbreak of COVID-19 within the organization, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was the latest NFL player to test positive for the virus.

As a result, the NFL has decided to move the Patriots-Chiefs game to Monday or Tuesday. They decided to fill the prime late spot with the Bears and Colts, which will feature to teams with winning records vying to extend their winning streaks.