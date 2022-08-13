Bears vs. Chiefs: How to watch, listen and stream the preseason opener
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BearsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Matt EberflusAmerican football coach
The Chicago Bears are kicking off the preseason with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will feature the return of former Bears head coach Matt Nagy to Soldier Field.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that his starters will play between 15 to 20 snaps, with it varying by player. But we can expect to see quarterback Justin Fields for at least a series.
Still, there’s plenty to watch as players on the roster bubble look to make a push for a roster spot, as well as competitions at numerous positions.
Here’s how you can tune into the preseason opener on Saturday:
Game Information
Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Saturday, August 12, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. CT
Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)
Television
NFL
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago)
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 225
Chiefs feed: XM 88
Betting Odds (via Tipico)
Spread: Chiefs (-0.5)
Money line: Bears (-108), Chiefs (-112)
Over/Under: 37.5
NFL Wire Site
Preseason Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
TV
1
Aug. 13
vs.
Kansas City Chiefs
12:00 p.m.
NFL Network
2
Aug. 18
at
Seattle Seahawks
7:00 p.m.
ESPN
3
Aug. 27
at
Cleveland Browns
6:00 p.m.
FOX32
Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).
List
10 Bears on the roster bubble to watch in preseason opener vs. Chiefs
List
10 players to watch in the Bears' preseason opener vs. Chiefs