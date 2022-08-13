Bears vs. Chiefs: How to watch, listen and stream the preseason opener

The Chicago Bears are kicking off the preseason with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will feature the return of former Bears head coach Matt Nagy to Soldier Field.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that his starters will play between 15 to 20 snaps, with it varying by player. But we can expect to see quarterback Justin Fields for at least a series.

Still, there’s plenty to watch as players on the roster bubble look to make a push for a roster spot, as well as competitions at numerous positions.

Here’s how you can tune into the preseason opener on Saturday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

Television

NFL

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 225

Chiefs feed: XM 88

Betting Odds (via Tipico)

Spread : Chiefs (-0.5)

Money line : Bears (-108), Chiefs (-112)

Over/Under: 37.5

Preseason Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (CT) TV 1 Aug. 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 12:00 p.m. NFL Network 2 Aug. 18 at Seattle Seahawks 7:00 p.m. ESPN 3 Aug. 27 at Cleveland Browns 6:00 p.m. FOX32

