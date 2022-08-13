Bears vs. Chiefs: Matt Nagy greets former players at Soldier Field

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, where a familiar face greeted them in former head coach Matt Nagy.

Nagy has returned to Soldier Field for the first time since being fired back in January following a disappointing 6-11 season. But it was Nagy’s handling of hopeful franchise quarterback Justin Fields that probably had most to do with him getting the axe.

Nagy, the Chiefs’ new quarterbacks coach, was spotted back at Soldier Field, where he was all smiles greeting Fields and running back David Montgomery during pre-game.

All eyes — rather ears — will be on the Soldier Field crowd. After all, Nagy was the subject of boos and chants from the home fans during his frustrating final season.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

