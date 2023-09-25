Bears vs. Chiefs highlights Week 3
Watch the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs highlights from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs highlights from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.
The Bears had a brutal week of preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs. Things got considerably worse on Sunday.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
Now we know for sure: Taylor Swift is aware of Travis Kelce's existence.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Chiefs are getting some reinforcements for Week 2.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
Here are three ways to wager on Patrick Mahomes against the Lions' porous defense.
The Lions kept their momentum from late last season going.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense hasn't found its stride yet.
Alan Williams abruptly resigned as the Bears’ defensive coordinator on Wednesday, just weeks into his second season with the franchise.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.