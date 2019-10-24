Bears vs. Chargers: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

In what's being billed as a get-right game for the Bears, the lowly Los Angeles Chargers come to Soldier Field on Sunday in a Week 8 showdown between two teams that need wins in the absolute worst of ways.

In fact, it's not unfair to suggest that Sunday's game could be a make-or-break moment for the Bears' playoff hopes. If they drop to 3-4, it would mark two of their last three losses coming against teams that were circled as wins on their schedule as the season's progressed.

It's an especially important game with how well the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have been playing of late. If Chicago wants to have any chance at making a run for the NFC North crown, they need to go on a similar winning streak that they enjoyed after starting 3-3 in 2018. They finished last season winning nine of their last 10 games en route to a 12-4 record.

There isn't nearly as much confidence in this year's Bears, but a strong showing against the Chargers can flip that narrative pretty quickly.

Here's how you can watch, listen and stream the game:

Game Information

Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) vs. Chicago Bears (3-3)

Date: Sunday, October 27

Time: 12:00 p.m. CST

Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, Ill

TV: FOX







NBC Sports Chicago Coverage

Football Aftershow at the conclusion of the game



Announcers

Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman



Stream







Stream on NFL Game Pass

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 228

Chargers feed: XM 816

