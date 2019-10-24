Bears vs. Chargers: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
In what's being billed as a get-right game for the Bears, the lowly Los Angeles Chargers come to Soldier Field on Sunday in a Week 8 showdown between two teams that need wins in the absolute worst of ways.
In fact, it's not unfair to suggest that Sunday's game could be a make-or-break moment for the Bears' playoff hopes. If they drop to 3-4, it would mark two of their last three losses coming against teams that were circled as wins on their schedule as the season's progressed.
It's an especially important game with how well the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have been playing of late. If Chicago wants to have any chance at making a run for the NFC North crown, they need to go on a similar winning streak that they enjoyed after starting 3-3 in 2018. They finished last season winning nine of their last 10 games en route to a 12-4 record.
There isn't nearly as much confidence in this year's Bears, but a strong showing against the Chargers can flip that narrative pretty quickly.
Here's how you can watch, listen and stream the game:
Game Information
Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) vs. Chicago Bears (3-3)
Date: Sunday, October 27
Time: 12:00 p.m. CST
Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, Ill
TV: FOX
NBC Sports Chicago Coverage
Football Aftershow at the conclusion of the game
Announcers
Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman
Stream
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 228
Chargers feed: XM 816
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Be sure to tune in on the MyTeams App at 12 p.m. on Sept. 5 for the NFL Kickoff Show.
Bears vs. Chargers: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago