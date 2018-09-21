Bears vs. Cardinals Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream

For the first time this season, the Bears won't be on prime time television, and their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals is far from marquee.

Chicago will be looking to string together back-to-back wins for the first time since Week 7 of 2017. Here's how you can tune in.

Game Information

Chicago Bears (1-1) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2)

3:25 p.m. CT, Sunday, September 23

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona





Television

NFL on FOX

Announcers: Dick Stockton and Mark Schlereth



Stream

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 805

Cardinals feed: XM 226



Coverage on NBC Sports Chicago

"The Warm Up" - 15 minutes prior to every Bears game this season, host Laurence Holmes, along with analysts Lance Briggs, Alex Brown, Matt Forte, will hold a special Facebook Live segment on NBC Sports Chicago's official Facebook page - offering a game day preview featuring their expert commentary and predictions, plus - Bears fans will have also an opportunity to have their questions answered by submitting their game day inquiries via the "comments" section on the live stream.

"3rd Quarter Sidecast" - At the start of the third quarter of every Bears game this season, fans will also be able to interact with the Football Aftershow crew via Facebook Live (Facebook.com/NBCSChicago) as they watch and react to the first few series of the second half. In addition, the "3rd Quarter Sidecast" will also feature more fan interaction as fans can post their thoughts and ask their questions to Briggs, Brown, and Forte.