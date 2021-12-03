Bears vs. Cardinals predictions: Does Chicago stand a chance to pull off an upset?

The Chicago Bears (4-7) will host the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) on Sunday, where Chicago will have to contend with one of the best teams in the NFL just as they’re getting Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back.

The Bears are coming off a narrow victory over the winless Detroit Lions (0-10-1), which did nothing to inspire confidence about this team moving forward. Even as they remain in the thick of the wild-card race.

Does Chicago stand a chance to pull off an upset over Arizona in Week 13? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Sunday’s game.

Alyssa Barbieri (10-1): Cardinals 34, Bears 16

The Bears’ ugliest game this season was the blowout loss to the Buccaneers. And, honestly, this game could be even uglier, which doesn’t bode well for Matt Nagy with this Soldier Field crowd just waiting to chant “Fire Nagy.”

This Cardinals team is the best in the NFL for a reason, and that’s due to an impressive offense and defense, both of which rank among the top of the league. Arizona’s offense has posted 30-plus points in all but three games this season — some of those without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, both of whom are expected to make their returns this week. Just great news for the Bears.

With Chicago down several key defenders, including Roquan Smith and Akiem Hicks, on top of Khalil Mack, whose season ended a few weeks ago, it’s going to be virtually impossible to slow down this offense. So it’s not a matter of if the Cardinals can get up 30 points but if they can score more.

Things won’t be any easier on the offensive side of the ball, where it looks like it’ll be Andy Dalton making his second straight start in place of an injured Justin Fields, who’s still nursing a rib injury. And that might be the best thing considering this Cardinals pass rush could feast on Sunday. This defense is impressive both in the passing game, where they’re allowing the fourth-fewest yards, and against the run, which would be the defense’s weakness, if you could call it that.

Chicago has to face the top two seeds in the NFC starting this week against the Cardinals, and it could be an absolute bloodbath.

Brendan Sugrue (10-1): Cardinals 24, Bears 17

Every part of me wants to pick the Chicago Bears to win this game. Every season, there is always a game where, on paper, they look completely outmatched, outcoached, and enter as massive underdogs, yet emerge victorious with a huge upset. For me, all signs point to this being that game this year…and yet I still can’t pick them to come away with that improbable victory.

One of the top offenses in football is getting two of its stars back from injury as Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are set to make their return this week for the Cardinals after missing the entire month of November. Things could look slow for a bit as the offense readjusts, giving the Bears an opening to possibly steal this game, but they’re dealing with their own health issues coming off a 16-point performance against the winless Lions.

The Bears could still be without many key players, most notably now Roquan Smith on defense, who is vital to their success on that side of the football. It’s also likely Andy Dalton gets another start in place of Justin Fields, meaning another offensive output in the teens is very likely. They’re facing a top-five defense in most statistical categories so they might be lucky to score in the teens, really. It’s just where they’re at right now, right Matt Nagy?

With the Cardinals trying to take flight after a long layoff, this game is going to be close, but Arizona will find its wings late to secure the victory.

Ryan Fedrau (7-4): Cardinals 31, Bears 10

No matter who the quarterback is, I don’t see the Bears winning this football game. The Cardinals are just too good right now. Kyler Murray, when healthy, is a fantastic quarterback. This team has played well enough to win games even when he is out of action.

The Bears are 1-5 in their last six games, with their only win against the Lions. They’ve had trouble closing out games and holding leads late. The only way they have a chance in this game is to create turnovers and score at least one defensive touchdown.

If they cannot do that, it’s going to be a long game for Chicago.

Nate Atkins (5-2): Cardinals 28. Bears 20

If Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins return this week, it will be a long day for the Bears. Arizona has one of the highest scoring offenses in the NFL, averaging 28 points per game. While the Bears haven’t been terrible defensively, they’re injured and without more key players. The addition of Roquan Smith to the injury report as “Did Not Practice – Hamstring” is concerning for an already depleted defense.

On offense, Andy Dalton has given a bit of a spark to the passing game, with multiple receivers having 100 yard games over the past two weeks, but the team is only averaging 14.5 points over that stretch. Not much to get excited about.

I’m hoping there’s a bit of rust on both Murray and Hopkins if they return this week, slowing down the efficiency of the Cardinals offense. If I’m wrong and Arizona gets off to a quick start, Chicago doesn’t have the firepower to keep up. This game could get ugly quick.

