Bears vs. Browns: How to watch as Cleveland controls their own destiny

Sitting with the fifth seed in their possession, the Cleveland Browns will look to take a stranglehold on that slot as they take on the Chicago Bears at home today. This Week 16 matchup between the Browns vs. Bears features a Chicago team that has won four of their last five, and a Browns team that looks to continue to overcome steep injuries to starters in their lineup.

After placing many starters on Injured Reserve this week, including safety Grant Delpit and both starting offensive tackles in Dawand Jones and Jedrick Wills Jr., the Browns will also be down three more contributors today. Center Ethan Pocic, safety Juan Thornhill, and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo will not be able to go today.

Getting some help around the league during Saturday’s slate of games, the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped a game to the Indianapolis Colts, and the Denver Broncos got blown out by the Detroit Lions. The pesky Cincinnati Bengals, however, came away with another win against the Minnesota Vikings in overtime.

Those games do not matter, however, if the Browns do their job against the Bears. Here is all the information you need to know about today’s game at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Game Information

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium (Cleveland, OH)

Date: 12/17/2023

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Channel

FOX

Radio

850 ESPN Cleveland

92.3 The Fan WKRK

98.5 WNCX

89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)

Streaming

FuboTV (try it for free)

Weather

47 degrees and rainy.

Betting odds

Point spread: Browns -3

Money line: Browns -150 / Jaguars +125

Over-under: 37.5 (-110)

Browns:

DT Jordan Elliott: Questionable (concussion)

LB Anthony Walker Jr.: Questionable (knee)

CB Denzel Ward: Questionable (shoulder)

C Ethan Pocic: OUT (stinger)

S Juan Thornhill: OUT (calf)

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo: OUT (pectoral)

LB Jordan Kunaszyk: OUT (calf)

Bears:

Week Date vs./at Opponent Time (ET/CT/MT/PT) 1 9/10 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET (CBS) W 3-24 2 9/18 at Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC) L 22-26 3 9/24 vs. Titans 1 p.m. ET (CBS) W 3-27 4 10/1 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. ET (CBS) L 3-28 5 BYE 6 10/15 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. ET (FOX) W 17-19 7 10/22 at Colts 1 p.m. ET (CBS) W 39-38 8 10/29 at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) L 20-24 9 11/5 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. ET (CBS) W 0-27 10 11/12 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET (FOX) W 33-31 11 11/19 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. ET (CBS) W 10-13 12 11/29 at Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) L 12-29 13 12/3 at Rams 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) L 19-36 14 12/10 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. ET (CBS) W 27-31 15 TBD vs. Bears TBD Tickets 16 12/24 at Texans 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 17 12/28 vs. Jets 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME) Tickets 18 TBD at Bengals TBD Tickets

