Bears vs. Broncos: How many yards will Trubisky throw for in Week 2?

The Chicago Bears finally return to action Sunday against the Denver Broncos in what's been described as a potential get-right game for Mitchell Trubisky and the entire offense. There's no denying Trubisky needs a strong showing to keep his critics at bay, but his impact on a Bears win (or loss) will matter more than his production.

Simply put, Chicago can't drop to 0-2.

The Broncos' defense, led by former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, looked terrible against the Raiders in Week 1. The most shocking storyline that came from Denver's loss was the shutout pitched by the Raiders offensive line against star pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. As a result, Fangio's squad enters Sunday's game ranked 16th in yards allowed, 17th in points, 17th in passing yards allowed, and 19th in rushing.

Sure, it's only one game and it's hardly enough of a sample size to suggest Denver will be a middle-of-the-road defense all year long, but it's not like Oakland is expected to be an offensive powerhouse either. Week 1's underwhelming game does matter.

All of this adds up to Trubisky having an opportunity for a nice rebound game in Week 2.

As for his stat line? The experts at Fantasy Pros are predicting a pretty average performance. They have Trubisky going for 232.4 yards, 1.4 touchdowns and 0.9 interceptions. He's expected to add 21.7 rushing yards, too.

Round up (or down) the numbers, and Trubisky's stat line will be just fine if the Bears come out with a win.

