Bears vs. Broncos: Cordarrelle Patterson ran faster in Week 2 than any player since 2017

In a Week 2 game that's once again been lowlighted by anemic offense from Mitch Trubisky and most of the Chicago Bears, WR Cordarrelle Patterson gave fans a reason to get excited when he took a handoff 46 yards down the sideline in the third quarter.

He nearly outran Broncos defenders to the end zone because of his trademark speed. In fact, his 46-yard run was clocked as the fastest any player has run over the last two seasons.

Bears RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson reached 22.23 MPH on this 46-yard run, the fastest speed reached by a ball carrier over the last two seasons.#CHIvsDEN | #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/FwJKxzk29W — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 15, 2019

Patterson's speed shouldn't come as much of a shock. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the 2013 NFL combine and has always been known as a field-flipper on special teams. This was his first splash play as a Bear, and it was a critical moment in the Bears' first touchdown drive of the year.

