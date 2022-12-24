Bears vs. Bills: How to watch, listen and stream Week 16 game
The Chicago Bears (3-11) will battle the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Christmas Eve, where Chicago is looking to break their seven-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a narrow defeat to the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, where they held their own against one the league’s best offenses and defenses. But now, they’ll face a challenge against another Super Bowl contender in the Bills.
And things will certainly be interesting with some wintry weather conditions in Chicago.
Here’s how you can tune into the Week 16 matchup on Saturday:
Game Information
Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills
Date: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022
Time: 12 p.m. CT
Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)
Television
CBS
Announcers
Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline)
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago)
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 229
Bills feed: XM 384
Betting Odds (via Tipico Sportsbook)
Spread: Bears (+8.5)
Money line: Bears (+320), Bills (-390)
Over/Under: 40
NFL Wire Site
2022 Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
1
Sept. 11
vs.
San Francisco 49ers
12:00 p.m.
2
Sept. 18
at
Green Bay Packers (SNF)
7:20 p.m.
3
Sept. 25
vs.
Houston Texans
12:00 p.m.
4
Oct. 2
at
New York Giants
12:00 p.m.
5
Oct. 9
at
Minnesota Vikings
12:00 p.m.
6
Oct. 13
vs.
Washington Commanders (TNF)
7:15 p.m.
7
Oct. 24
at
New England Patriots (MNF)
7:15 p.m.
8
Oct. 30
at
Dallas Cowboys
12:00 p.m.
9
Nov. 6
vs.
Miami Dolphins
12:00 p.m.
10
Nov. 13
vs.
Detroit Lions
12:00 p.m.
11
Nov. 20
at
Atlanta Falcons
12:00 p.m.
12
Nov. 27
at
New York Jets
12:00 p.m.
13
Dec. 4
vs.
Green Bay Packers
12:00 p.m.
14
BYE WEEK
15
Dec. 18
vs.
Philadelphia Eagles
12:00 p.m.
16
Dec. 24
vs.
Buffalo Bills
12:00 p.m.
17
Jan. 1
at
Detroit Lions
12:00 p.m.
18
Jan. 8
vs.
Minnesota Vikings
TBD