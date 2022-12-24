Bears vs. Bills: How to watch, listen and stream Week 16 game

The Chicago Bears (3-11) will battle the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Christmas Eve, where Chicago is looking to break their seven-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a narrow defeat to the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, where they held their own against one the league’s best offenses and defenses. But now, they’ll face a challenge against another Super Bowl contender in the Bills.

And things will certainly be interesting with some wintry weather conditions in Chicago.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 16 matchup on Saturday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Television

CBS

Announcers

Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline)

Stream

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 229

Bills feed: XM 384

Betting Odds

Spread : Bears (+8.5)

Money line : Bears (+320), Bills (-390)

Over/Under: 40

2022 Schedule

