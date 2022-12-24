Bears vs. Bills: How to watch, listen and stream Week 16 game

The Chicago Bears (3-11) will battle the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Christmas Eve, where Chicago is looking to break their seven-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a narrow defeat to the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, where they held their own against one the league’s best offenses and defenses. But now, they’ll face a challenge against another Super Bowl contender in the Bills.

And things will certainly be interesting with some wintry weather conditions in Chicago.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 16 matchup on Saturday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Television

CBS

Announcers

Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 229

Bills feed: XM 384

Betting Odds (via Tipico Sportsbook)

  • Spread: Bears (+8.5)

  • Money line: Bears (+320), Bills (-390)

  • Over/Under: 40

2022 Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

1

Sept. 11

vs.

San Francisco 49ers

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 18

at

Green Bay Packers (SNF)

7:20 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 25

vs.

Houston Texans

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 2

at

New York Giants

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 9

at

Minnesota Vikings

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 13

vs.

Washington Commanders (TNF)

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 24

at

New England Patriots (MNF)

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 30

at

Dallas Cowboys

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 6

vs.

Miami Dolphins

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 13

vs.

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 20

at

Atlanta Falcons

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 27

at

New York Jets

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 4

vs.

Green Bay Packers

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

14

BYE WEEK

15

Dec. 18

vs.

Philadelphia Eagles

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 24

vs.

Buffalo Bills

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

17

Jan. 1

at

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 8

vs.

Minnesota Vikings

TBD

Tickets

