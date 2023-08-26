Bears vs. Bills: How to watch, listen and stream the preseason finale

The Chicago Bears will host the Buffalo Bills in their preseason finale this afternoon, where there will be plenty to watch.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said that healthy starters, including quarterback Justin Fields, will see some playing time in the finale. They’ll face Buffalo’s starters, who are also expected to play.

There will be plenty of storylines to monitor in this game, including how roster bubble players fare in their last chance to impress and some developing position battles, including rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent’s bid for the QB2 job.

Here’s how you can tune into the preseason matchup:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Television

FOX32

Announcers

Adam Amin and Jim Miller

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

ESPN 1000 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 227

Bills feed: XM 387

Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread : Bears (+2.5)

Money line : Bears (+135), Bills (-160)

Over/Under: 37.5

2023 Preseason Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (CT) 1 Aug. 12 vs. Tennessee Titans 12 p.m. Tickets 2 Aug. 19 at Indianapolis Colts 6 p.m. Tickets 3 Aug. 26 vs. Buffalo Bills 12 p.m. Tickets

