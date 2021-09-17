Bears vs. Bengals Week 2: Who has the edge at each position?

The Chicago Bears welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Soldier Field on Sunday for their first home game of the 2021 season after suffering an embarrassing defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in primetime in Week 1.

The Bengals should offer the Bears an opportunity to ‘get right’ in Week 2 despite Cincinnati’s somewhat surprising win over the Minnesota Vikings in the opener. The Bengals defense won’t present the same kind of challenge to Andy Dalton and Chicago’s offense that Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey did last week, but Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, and the cast of talented Bengals pass-catchers will be a handful for Sean Desai’s second game as defensive coordinator.

Here’s a breakdown of which team has the edge in this week’s Bears vs. Bengals matchup.