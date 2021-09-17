Bears vs. Bengals predictions: Will Chicago record its first win of the season?

The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their home opener on Sunday, where the Bears will be looking for their first win of the season.

The Bears have plenty of questions heading into Week 2 — from a shaky secondary to injuries on the offensive line — and we’ll see how this team responds to their Week 1 beatdown by the Los Angeles Rams.

Will the Bears record their first win of the season against the Bengals? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Sunday’s home opener.