Bears vs. Bengals: Keys for Chicago’s offense in Week 2

The Chicago Bears will be looking for their first win of the season when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

While the offense was far from a bright spot, there were some encouraging signs against a great Rams defense that they can build off headed into this matchup against the Bengals.

As the Bears prepare for face the Bengals, here’s what Chicago’s offense needs to do to get going against Cincinnati’s defense in Week 2.

Keep it balanced with David Montgomery

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears offense established a balanced attack against the Rams, which allowed them to sustain drives and take time off the clock. That was thanks in large part to running back David Montgomery, who rushed for 108 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Heading into Week 2 against the Bengals, the game plan should be the same, with some adjustments. While there should be an onus on stretching the field this week, Matt Nagy needs to remember what allowed this offense to find moderate success -- running the ball with Montgomery. Maybe Montgomery, the second-leading rusher behind Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, will get those 20-plus carries he was promised.

Limit the mistakes

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In retrospect, looking back at their Week 1 loss to the Rams, the Bears were in the game until the fourth quarter. And when you look at the reasons why they couldn't pull off the upset -- aside from a porous Chicago secondary -- the offense committed the kind of mistakes that were going to lose them the game. Quarterback Andy Dalton committed two turnovers, including a costly interception in the end zone which left points on the field in a game where every point was important. From costly penalties to unnecessary timeouts to turnovers, the Bears need to clean things up if they want to beat the Bengals on Sunday.

Open up the downfield passing game

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Story continues

The Bears had no downfield passing game in last week's loss to the Rams, and Nagy's been coming under fire for it all week. Dalton completed 27-of-38 passes for 206 yards with one interception, but only five of those 38 pass attempts traveled at least 10 yards. Chicago was the only team that didn't attempt a pass for 15 yards or longer in Week 1. The Bears shouldn't rely entirely on Montgomery to get their offense going. Going back to the balanced attack, there needs to be something to balance Montgomery's usage, which should be the downfield passing game. With a banged up Bengals secondary, there are opportunities to be had in the passing game. Let's hope it's actually in the game plan this week.

More Justin Fields!

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Justin Fields made his Bears debut last week against the Rams to the tune of a small package of plays. Fields only played five snaps, but he was showed what he can bring to this offense with his mobility. Fields completed both of his passes and had a rushing touchdown. The expectation, rather hope, is that Fields sees increased reps against the Bengals. Perhaps even an entire series. After all, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor believes Fields is ready. While Fields isn't going to see starters reps, at least maybe Nagy can get him involved in the downfield passing game, which is a strength of his. While fans just want to see Fields in a starting role, we'll take as much as we can get. [listicle id=480967] [listicle id=480980] [listicle id=480948]

1

1

1

1