Bears vs. 49ers: Things to know ahead of Week 8 matchup

The Chicago Bears (3-4) will host the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) on Sunday, where both teams are desperate to break their respective losing streaks.

This game is a crucial one for both teams, who are looking to get back on track following some brutal offensive showings — and while the playoffs are still within reach.

Here’s everything to know about the Bears-49ers’ Week 8 matchup:

Game information

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at Noon CT

Where : Soldier Field; Chicago, IL

Referee: Land Clark

TV: FOX

In-market live stream:

Last meeting: 14-9 Bears (Dec. 23, 2018)

The last time the Bears and 49ers faced off, Matt Nagy was the talk of the town — in a positive way — as he led his 10-4 Bears into San Francisco, where they escaped with a 14-9 win.

Chicago scored two touchdowns — one from Mitchell Trubisky and another from Jordan Howard — and they were able to overcome a late fumble to win their eighth game in the last nine games.

The Bears defense played their part, keeping the 49ers out of the end zone and Danny Trevathan coming away with a key interception.

Chicago guaranteed them the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff race. My, oh my, how things have changed.

Last week

Bears: Lost 38-3 at Buccaneers

49ers: Lost 30-18 vs. Colts

Both the Bears and 49ers are coming off brutal losses where their offenses struggled, and this week’s matchup is an important one at a crucial point in both of their seasons.

49ers QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

The Bears will face hometown quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was named the starter this week. Even despite Garoppolo coming off “his worst game” in a 30-18 loss on Sunday Night Football.

Following that loss, Shanahan said there was uncertainty surrounding his team’s starting quarterback. That had everything to do with the health of Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance. Ultimately, Garoppolo is healthy enough to go against the Bears.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, has returned to practice this week after nursing a knee injury. If Lance is good to go as the No. 2 on Sunday, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see San Francisco use him in a special package of plays as they did before Garoppolo was hurt and Lance thrust into the starting lineup in Week 5.

49ers players to watch

Nick Bosa: Bosa remains one of the league’s best pass rushers, which certainly presents an issue for the Bears and Justin Fields, who is the most sacked quarterback this season. Chicago needs to find a way to contain Bosa, who has 5.0 sacks this season, to stand any chance of getting things going in the passing game.

Elijah Mitchell: The 49ers have found success in the run game with Mitchell, who’s coming off a 100-yard rushing performance against the Colts. Chicago has been pretty decent against the run, but they allowed 182 rushing yards to the Bucs last week. This week, they’re going to have to contend with Mitchell, who’s dangerous when he hits the open field.

Deebo Samuel: While Samuel suffered a calf injury, he returned to practice in limited fashion this week, and all expectations are he’ll be good to go against the Bears. Samuel presents a threat to break away for a big play, and Chicago’s secondary should be put on notice. Samuel has a 152.8 passer rating when targeted 10+ yards downfield, according to PFF.

Trey Lance: Lance returned to practice this week after suffering a knee injury a few weeks ago. And while he won’t be the starting quarterback on Sunday, the expectation is Kyle Shanahan will use him in a special package of plays to utilize his strengths. Obviously, the storyline here is Trey Lance vs. Justin Fields, who were the third and fourth quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft.

Team ranks

Team ranks, via Team Rankings

CHI SF Points per game 14.4 (30th) 22.5 (19th) Points allowed per game 23.1 (14th) 224.8 (21st) Turnover differential -2 (T-18th) -7 (29th) Passing yards per game 124.4 (32nd) 233.3 (19th) Rushing yards per game 131.0 (5th) 120.2 (12th) Passing yards allowed per game 219.7 (8th) 205.0 (5th) Rushing yards allowed per game 122.1 (23rd) 119.0 (20th) Sacks allowed 26 (32nd) 11 (T-9th) Sacks against 21 (T-1st) 12 (T-26th)

Injuries to know

The biggest concern for the Bears is the statuses of star edge rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. Mack has been nursing a foot injury since Week 3, and there’s been reports that he’ll likely miss Sunday’s game to let it heal. It certainly doesn’t help that Quinn remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and there’s a real chance the Bears could be without their starting outside linebackers. Elsewhere, Akiem Hicks returned to practice this week, where he’s been limited, and there’s a chance he’ll be available as he continues to deal with a groin injury.

Elsewhere, the 49ers are dealing with some injuries of their own. They appear to be without left tackle Trent Williams, who hasn’t practiced this week with ankle/elbow injuries. That would be a brutal blow for San Francisco’s offensive line. Defensive lineman Dee Ford, who’s been big in the pass rush, remains sidelined with a concussion. The good news is receiver Deebo Samuel and quarterback Trey Lance were limited in practice.

Storyline to watch: Will the offense show improvement?

The Bears are desperate for a win following back-to-back brutal losses to the Packers and Buccaneers. Especially considering this could be Chicago’s only win within the next month considering their schedule. But one of the biggest questions is whether Chicago’s offense can finally show signs of progress, at least as far as the passing game is concerned. While the Bears will and should establish the run with Khalil Herbert to set up the pass, they need to find some rhythm in the passing game with Justin Fields and his receivers. Which won’t be easy against a pass rush featuring Nick Bosa.

Bold predictions

Chris Tabor leads the Bears to a victory Khalil Herbert scores 2 touchdowns Rookie OT Larry Borom makes his first start Akiem Hicks gets a sack and TFL The Bears pull out a trick play

Game picks

Alyssa Barbieri : 20-17 Bears

Brendan Sugrue : 20-19 Bears

Ryan Fedrau : 23-17 Bears

Nate Atkins: 24-14 49ers

