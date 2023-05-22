Bears vote against NFL's Thursday flex scheduling: report

Bears vote against Thursday flex scheduling: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The National Football League has voted to approve a proposal to allow games to be flexed into the Thursday Night Football slot, and the Chicago Bears were one of eight teams to oppose the measure, according to reports.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the flex-scheduling decision was approved 24-8 during meetings this week.

Under the proposal, games between Weeks 13 and 17 can be flexed from Sunday to Thursday Night Football, with teams given a minimum of 28 days’ notice from the league office. Games currently listed as "TBD" on the league's schedule can also be flexed into the TNF spot.

The rule also holds that teams can only be flexed once from their previously scheduled game. Teams also cannot play more than two Thursday night games in a single season.

The Bears were one of eight teams to vote against the proposal, with the Giants, Jets, Packers, Raiders, Lions, Bengals and Steelers also opposing the rule, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Currently, the Bears are scheduled to play on Thursday Night Football twice this season, with a Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders and a Week 10 tilt with the Carolina Panthers. As a result, they wouldn’t be eligible to have their game flexed to Thursday night.

The current slate of games eligible for flexing includes:

Week 13 – Dallas at Seattle

Week 14 – Pittsburgh at New England

Week 15 – San Francisco at Seattle

Week 16 – Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans

Week 17 – Cleveland at New York Jets

