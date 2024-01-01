Bears' vibes are highest since Fields joined team
Justin Fields says the Bears' locker room energy is the best it has ever felt
One team shouldn't pass on the chance to upgrade its QB situation again. Another should try to acquire Fields as the future after its incumbent starter retires. And a third team finally needs to get serious about the position.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
The Lions needed a huge fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Bears. They made it happen in Week 11, but not this week.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
The Vikings and Packers are both still in the NFC wild-card hunt.
The 49ers stole the No. 1 seed in the NFC away from the Eagles on Sunday.
The Panthers did not immediately respond to the incident, which was recorded on video.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on how Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua have delivered fantasy victories this season — straight from the 200-ADP level.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
The Buckeyes were shorthanded and looked like it.
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
It’s shaping up to be a competitive Big 12 season with four of the 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I residing in the conference.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Jorge Martin presents the championship week Running Back Report, making recommendations that could win titles.