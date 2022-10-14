Bears' Velus Jones Jr. muffs second punt of the season

Velus Jones Jr. muffs second punt of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears need a new punt returner.

Velus Jones Jr. muffed his second punt of the season against the Commanders on Thursday night.

This time, the Commanders recovered on the six-yard line. Brian Robinson recorded a one-yard touchdown on the ensuing two plays.

Jones muffed his first punt against the New York Giants, which set them up for a field goal they eventually missed. But, it gave the Giants enough time to keep the ball away from the Bears late in the fourth quarter and win the game.

Treston Ebner replaced Jones on the ensuing kick return of Thursday's game.

