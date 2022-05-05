Bears' Velus Jones Jr. 'locked in' with Justin Fields at Halas Hall

Bears' Jones Jr. 'locked in' with Justin Fields at camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Newest Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. seems pretty stoked to join the organization ever since he heard his name get announced on the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rookie minicamp begins Friday at Halas Hall and Jones Jr. got a sneak peak of his locker on Thursday, and, get this, he's locker buddies with Justin Fields.

Very cool: Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. shows his locker being right next to Justin Fields in his latest IG story.



May this be the beginning of a wonderful partnership. https://t.co/rZtjGR4Mmn pic.twitter.com/0hfc1HSdr6 — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) May 5, 2022

"We locked in brudda," Jones Jr. shared on his Instagram story.

Jones Jr. will also wear No. 12, Allen Robinson's former number.

The 24-year-old was selected by the Bears in the third round (71st overall) out of the University of Tennessee.

He started his college career at USC before transferring to Tennessee in 2020 and caught 120 balls for 1,434 yards and 11 touchdowns over 59 NCAA games.

Jones Jr. was the only receiver that general manager Ryan Poles selected out of the draft to help Fields. Hopefully being 'locked in' next to the second-year quarterback will result in building good chemistry and even better communication on and off the field.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!