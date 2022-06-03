Bears' Velus Jones Jr. compliments Justin Fields' 'insane work ethic'

Bears' Jones Jr. compliments Justin Fields' 'insane work ethic' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Right around this time last year, Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney was getting to know then-rookie quarterback Justin Fields at Halas Hall and couldn't stop raving about Fields' arm and pass game.

This time, it's rookie Velus Jones Jr. who's dishing out the compliments on Fields and his dedication to playing football.

"Justin Fields' work ethic is insane," said Jones Jr. via SIRIUSXM on Friday. "He's in the facility everyday. I know with this week off a lot people aren't there right now, but he's still in the building everyday. That motivates me to see my QB putting in the work."

Jones Jr. — who was drafted by the Bears in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft — was excited to become locker buddies with Fields this season at Halas Hall. At the time, Jones Jr. hadn't met Fields and was eager for the introduction.

The wide receiver has already shown "hunger" during camp, according to Bears wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert. The Bears have already thrown Jones Jr. into the fire by putting him at two positions right away to see what he'll learn.

The 25-year-old was the only receiver the Bears selected in the draft and recorded the second-fastest time at this year's NFL Combine, running 4.31 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Jones Jr. joins a receiving corps which includes Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dazz Newsome, Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe.

