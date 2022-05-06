Bears' Velus Jones Jr. already 'manifesting' with Justin Fields

Bears rookie Jones Jr. already busy 'manifesting' with QB Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Velus Jones Jr. is the only wide receiver Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus drafted last week to help bolster a thin receiving corps for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

The 24-year-old Jones’ locker is next to Fields’ in the Chicago Bears’ locker room. The multi-dimensional rookie has yet to meet the Bears’ young signal-caller in person, but Jones and Fields have already touched base as they look to build a connection that can help the Bears on Sundays.

I haven’t seen him yet since I’ve been down here,” Jones Jr. told reporters Friday on the first day of rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. “But we have been texting on the phone and FaceTiming, just manifesting what’s to come. Most likely probably link up with him when I get out here.”

At worst, Jones enters as the No. 4 receiver on the depth chart, behind Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, and Equanimeous St. Brown.

After starting his collegiate career at USC, Jones Jr. transferred to Tennessee, where his skill as a receiver and a returner shined. Asking a third-round draft pick to learn the route tree, polish his release, get cleaner out of breaks and be a factor in the return game might seem like a lot, but Jones is ready to do whatever it takes to help Fields and the Bears’ offense elevate their game.

Me, I came here and I want to win games,” Jones said when asked if he preferred to be used solely as a receiver. “I want to help this coaching staff win games. I’m all about winning. Any way I can affect the game – definitely in the return game and as a receiver.

I feel like you can never learn enough, and however I can help my team, I’m blessed that I can do both. I can impact the game in different ways for this team. I’m really excited about that. Wherever they need me, that’s where I’ll be.”

Some might see Jones’ age as a detriment. He’s two-to-three years older than most players in his rookie class and is the same age as star wide receivers A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf.

But Jones believes his longer collegiate experience has prepared him to hit the ground running in the NFL.

It is a benefit because I am coming in with maturity,” Jones said Friday. “I’m all about my business. I was young, but now that I’m older, you know, I realize what’s at stake. This is the best job in the world. Like I said before, they are getting a guy that’s mature and don’t care much about partying, that’s coming in ready to establish a role on this team to help us win games.

Definitely, my mind is screwed on right. They are definitely getting a mature guy that’s all about his business and is going to help this team in any way possible.”

After practice Friday, Eberflus praised Jones for his energy and ability to catch the ball. Eberflus noted that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s innovative mind will pair well with Jones’ versatile skill set and that Getsy has already been hard at work cooking up a plan for how to deploy Jones.

For Jones, he enters his first NFL season with a clear goal to help “manifest” offensive greatness with Fields.

Show them the reason why I am here in the first place. When the ball touches my hands, I make a play,” Jones said.

