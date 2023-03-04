Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft

How’s this for a mock NFL draft?

Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago has just mock-drafted three different USC players for the Chicago Bears. Imagine if this actually did happen in the 2023 NFL draft.

Shapiro has Jordan Addison going to the Bears at No. 13, then Tuli Tuipulotu at No. 36, and Andrew Vorhees going to the Windy City at pick No. 54.

Addison is an obvious choice at receiver for a Chicago offense which needs to give quarterback Justin Fields some playmakers. Vorhees is another obvious pick to give Fields protection up front.

The Tuipulotu choice at 36 might be the most interesting one of the three. Let’s see what Shapiro had to say about that pick:

“Tuipulotu lined up at defensive end more often than not at SC, but in Chicago he’ll take over the all-important three-tech job. Tuipulotu knows how to get off blocks and uses a wide range of moves on offensive linemen to do it. He’s equally effective against the run and the pass, with 29.5 TFLs and 19 sacks over the past two seasons, so he can be the true backfield disruptor the Bears need. But the biggest reason the Bears like Tuipulotu enough to make him a high second-round pick is his relentless motor. Tuipulotu never gives up on a play, and is exactly the type of player who will fit into Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. system.”

