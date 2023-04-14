Bears upgrade pass rush at No. 9 in new mock draft

The Chicago Bears traded the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason, but they’re still in a prime position to land an impact player at ninth overall.

The Bears have needs across the roster, especially with the defensive and offensive lines. Depending on how the board falls, Chicago could target defensive end, defensive tackle, offensive tackle or cornerback with their first selection.

The Draft Network’s Jack McKessy shared his latest mock draft, where the Bears upgrade their pass rush with the addition of Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy at No. 9.

Second-year general manager Ryan Poles did a good job shoring up the linebacker portion of the Bears’ front seven with some big signings in free agency. Still, a team that finished dead last in team sacks and had a rookie safety as its team sacks leader in 2022 could use some additional help up front. Myles Murphy is a fantastic athlete at the position that can win from any alignment and defensive front. He put up consistent production throughout his time at Clemson and as a plug-and-play defender, immediately could give Chicago the young, athletic defensive lineman they’re sorely missing.

Chicago had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, totaling only 20 sacks in 17 games. They signed veterans DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green to strength the pass rush. And the addition of Murphy would be huge for this defense moving forward.

Murphy has a unique combination of size, strength and athleticism that would make him the perfect fit in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

