Bears updates from DL/LB prospect media availability at NFL Scouting Combine

Alyssa Barbieri
·3 min read

The NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing. But before the on-field workouts begin tomorrow, defensive line and linebacker prospects met with media members on Wednesday.

Teams have started meeting with these prospects at the combine, which means we’re getting updates on which prospects have already met with the Chicago Bears.

Here are updates from the defensive line/linebacker media availability, which includes info on which prospects have met with the Bears, as well as other nuggets:

EDGE Will Anderson has met with the Bears and hopes to go No. 1

EDGE Tyree Wilson has met with the Bears...twice

DT Bryan Bresee has met with the Bears

EDGE BJ Ojulari has met with the Bears

EDGE Myles Murphy hasn't met with the Bears yet, but he plans to

EDGE KJ Henry has met with the Bears

LB Noah Taylor has met with the Bears at the NFL combine

LB Anfernee Orji has met with the Bears at the NFL combine

EDGE Keion White hasn't met with the Bears yet

DT Zacch Pickens has met with the Bears

DL Lukas Van Ness would love to play for hometown Bears

DT PJ Mustipher has talked with the Bears and is ready to square off against his brother, Sam Mustipher

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

