Bears updates from DL/LB prospect media availability at NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing. But before the on-field workouts begin tomorrow, defensive line and linebacker prospects met with media members on Wednesday.

Teams have started meeting with these prospects at the combine, which means we’re getting updates on which prospects have already met with the Chicago Bears.

Here are updates from the defensive line/linebacker media availability, which includes info on which prospects have met with the Bears, as well as other nuggets:

EDGE Will Anderson has met with the Bears and hopes to go No. 1

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson spent time with the Bears’ brass watching film and meeting, and hopes to be their No. 1 pick: “It would mean a lot. All my hard work paying off. Just to have that spot, it’s big time. I’d be really appreciative of that opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/PyV7KTZpcO — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) March 1, 2023

EDGE Tyree Wilson has met with the Bears...twice

Tyree Wilson has met with the #Bears twice. “They have great coaches, and I’d be excited to play for the #Bears.” pic.twitter.com/oaonAs3B2v — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) March 1, 2023

DT Bryan Bresee has met with the Bears

DT Bryan Bresee talks about playing in a HITS philosophy system, his passion for the game beyond the business of football and also says he has met with the Chicago Bears. pic.twitter.com/oygPgZX6eU — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) March 1, 2023

EDGE BJ Ojulari has met with the Bears

BJ Ojulari says he has met with the Chicago Bears and talked about playing in a HITS philosophy: pic.twitter.com/q6Tdzbt5fo — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) March 1, 2023

EDGE Myles Murphy hasn't met with the Bears yet, but he plans to

Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy said he hasn’t met with the Bears but plans to. Hopes to get across what a communicator, leader and now versatile he is — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) March 1, 2023

EDGE KJ Henry has met with the Bears

KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) has met with the Chicago Bears, and talked about how much he’d love to play with Justin Fields. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/elFjvwcPar — Third Down Thursdays (@ThirdDownThurs) March 1, 2023

LB Noah Taylor has met with the Bears at the NFL combine

Former Virginia/UNC linebacker Noah Taylor has met with the #Bears at the NFL scouting combine. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) March 1, 2023

LB Anfernee Orji has met with the Bears at the NFL combine

Gave Anfernee Orji the hard-hitting Vandy question with a Hattie Bs vs. Prince’s He passed the test with a Prince’s answer Has met with the Bears this week (among many others). Spoke to the value of Clark Lea being a linebacker savant, building a program in Nashville — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 1, 2023

EDGE Keion White hasn't met with the Bears yet

Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White says he hasn’t met with the Bears. Said teams decide if they meet so not sure if he’ll meet with them. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) March 1, 2023

DT Zacch Pickens has met with the Bears

The #Bears also met with South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens. — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) March 1, 2023

DL Lukas Van Ness would love to play for hometown Bears

Lukas Van Ness, a projected 1st round pick from Barrington, said he'd love to be drafted by his hometown team. The Iowa DL also has a "cool connection" to the Bears. His girlfriend is Frankie Kmet, younger sister of Cole Kmet. @cbschicago @lukas_vanness @BarringtonHS220 pic.twitter.com/EJ1XbDJbIU — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) March 1, 2023

DT PJ Mustipher has talked with the Bears and is ready to square off against his brother, Sam Mustipher

PJ Mustipher has talked to the #Bears and is ready to face off vs his brother. "War is War" pic.twitter.com/AiZgBPFIrq — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 1, 2023

