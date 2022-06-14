Bears’ updated roster at start of mandatory minicamp

The Chicago Bears wrapped organized team activities last week, where the focus shifts to their three-day mandatory minicamp this week.

The Bears roster has undergone plenty of changes this offseason under new general manager Ryan Poles, which has included the departures of expensive veterans and a lot of cheap, one-year deals.

The offseason program has seen some early competition on their roster, including at offensive line, nickel cornerback, edge rusher and wide receiver.

Here’s an updated look at where the Bears’ 90-man roster stands at each position as mandatory minicamp begins:

Quarterback (3)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Justin Fields

Trevor Siemian

Nathan Peterman

There’s no disputing that Fields is QB1 heading into the 2022 season, where he’ll have an entire offseason to prepare as the starter. Chicago signed Siemian to serve as Fields’ backup, and they released Nick Foles after not being able to find a trade partner. They also added Peterman this offseason.

Running back (6)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery

Khalil Herbert

Darrynton Evans

Khari Blasingame

Trestan Ebner

De’Montre Tuggle

Following Tarik Cohen’s release, the Bears’ running backs room is set with Montgomery and Herbert. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie deal and Herbert was impressive in his rookie year. Chicago also added Evans and Blasingame, who will serve as fullback, to the depth chart. The Bears drafted Ebner in the sixth round to add more depth at the position, as well as signed Tuggle following a tryout at rookie minicamp.

Wide receiver (12)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Mooney

Byron Pringle

Velus Jones Jr.

Equanimeous St. Brown

Dante Pettis

Tajae Sharpe

David Moore

Dazz Newsome

Nsimba Webster

Isaiah Coulter

Chris Finke

Kevin Shaa

The Bears have started reassembling their wide receiver room through free agency with the additions of Pringle and St. Brown. They join Mooney as the three likely roster locks currently under contract. Chicago turned to the NFL draft to add another playmaker for Fields in Jones, who’s a speedster that can become dangerous in Luke Getsy’s offense. The Bears added some veterans in Pettis and Sharpe, who are competing for a roster spot.

Tight end (6)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Cole Kmet

Ryan Griffin

James O’Shaughnessy

Rysen John

Chase Allen

Jake Tonges

Tight end is one of the more solid position groups on offense with Kmet locked down. They added more bodies to the room with the free-agent additions of Griffin and O’Shaughnessy, as well as John. The Bears signed undrafted rookies Allen and Tonges in rookie minicamp.

Offensive line (16)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Whitehair

Lucas Patrick

Teven Jenkins

Larry Borom

Braxton Jones

Sam Mustipher

Dakota Dozier

Julien Davenport

Zach Taylor

Doug Kramer

Ja’Tyre Carter

Lachavious Simmons

Dieter Eiselen

Willie Wright

Jean Delance

Shon Coleman

The Bears offensive line has been a focal point this offseason, where Patrick was their biggest signing. Chicago drafted four offensive linemen on Day 3 of the draft in Jones, Taylor, Kramer and Carter. They also signed undrafted rookie Delance in rookie minicamp. Whitehair, Patrick, Jenkins and Borom are presumed starters heading into the season with a vacant right guard spot up for grabs between Mustipher and Dozier.

Edge (7)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Robert Quinn

Trevis Gipson

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Dominique Robinson

Sam Kamara

Charles Snowden

Carson Taylor

Even after trading Khalil Mack to the Chargers, the Bears are in a good position at edge rusher heading into the offseason with Quinn, Gipson and free-agent addition Muhammad. They drafted Robinson in the fifth round to provide another solid option off the edge along with fellow developmental players Snowden and Kamara.

Interior defensive line (8)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Justin Jones

Khyiris Tonga

Mario Edwards

Angelo Blackson

Mike Pennel

LaCale London

Auzoyah Alufohai

Micah Dew-Treadway

The defensive line lost three key starters this offseason, so there are a number of questions at the position. The Bears signed Jones to serve as the team’s starting three-technique while Tonga looks to be a favorite at nose tackle. Chicago will implement a rotation along the defensive line to keep fresh legs. So it’s a good thing they have solid depth with the likes of Blackson and Edwards.

Linebacker (9)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Roquan Smith

Nicholas Morrow

Matthew Adams

Caleb Johnson

Noah Dawkins

Joe Thomas

Jack Sanborn

Christian Albright

C.J. Avery

Smith is entering a contract year, where he’s gearing up for a big pay day. The Bears added Morrow, who had a career year with the Raiders in 2020 before missing last season due to injury in free agency. Smith and Morrow will start at the weak side and middle linebacker positions while Adams is the favorite on the strong side. Chicago signed three undrafted rookies in Sanborn, Albright and Avery ahead of rookie minicamp.

Cornerback (12)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

Thomas Graham Jr.

Tavon Young

Kindle Vildor

Greg Stroman Jr.

Duke Shelley

Lamar Jackson

Michael Joseph

Bopete Keyes

Allie Green IV

Jaylon Jones

The Bears improved the cornerback position with the addition of Gordon with their top draft selection. Gordon joins Johnson on the outside, which gives Chicago an intriguing duo on the outside. Young and Graham are competing for the nickel cornerback job. There are some experienced veterans on the roster in Stroman, Vildor and Shelley.

Safety (7)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker

Dane Cruikshank

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Elijah Hicks

Jon Alexander

A.J. Thomas

The Bears have their starting safeties in Jackson and second-round pick Brisker, who projects to be an immediate starter as a rookie. Chicago also drafted Hicks in the seventh round to add more depth to a position that was bolstered by the free-agent additions of Cruikshank and Houston-Carson. The Bears also signed undrafted rookies Alexander and Thomas.

Specialists (4)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

K Cairo Santos

LS Patrick Scales

P Trenton Gill

LS Antonio Ortiz

For the first time in awhile, the Bears’ special teams will look a little different. While Santos remains and Scales was re-signed, Pat O’Donnell signed with the Packers. Chicago drafted Gill with their final selection in the seventh round, and he’s the presumptive starter as the only punter on the roster. They also signed another long snapper in Ortiz following a tryout at rookie minicamp.

