Bears’ updated roster at start of mandatory minicamp
The Chicago Bears wrapped organized team activities last week, where the focus shifts to their three-day mandatory minicamp this week.
The Bears roster has undergone plenty of changes this offseason under new general manager Ryan Poles, which has included the departures of expensive veterans and a lot of cheap, one-year deals.
The offseason program has seen some early competition on their roster, including at offensive line, nickel cornerback, edge rusher and wide receiver.
Here’s an updated look at where the Bears’ 90-man roster stands at each position as mandatory minicamp begins:
Quarterback (3)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Justin Fields
Trevor Siemian
Nathan Peterman
There’s no disputing that Fields is QB1 heading into the 2022 season, where he’ll have an entire offseason to prepare as the starter. Chicago signed Siemian to serve as Fields’ backup, and they released Nick Foles after not being able to find a trade partner. They also added Peterman this offseason.
Running back (6)
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
David Montgomery
Khalil Herbert
Darrynton Evans
Khari Blasingame
Trestan Ebner
De’Montre Tuggle
Following Tarik Cohen’s release, the Bears’ running backs room is set with Montgomery and Herbert. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie deal and Herbert was impressive in his rookie year. Chicago also added Evans and Blasingame, who will serve as fullback, to the depth chart. The Bears drafted Ebner in the sixth round to add more depth at the position, as well as signed Tuggle following a tryout at rookie minicamp.
Wide receiver (12)
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Darnell Mooney
Byron Pringle
Velus Jones Jr.
Equanimeous St. Brown
Dante Pettis
Tajae Sharpe
David Moore
Dazz Newsome
Nsimba Webster
Isaiah Coulter
Chris Finke
Kevin Shaa
The Bears have started reassembling their wide receiver room through free agency with the additions of Pringle and St. Brown. They join Mooney as the three likely roster locks currently under contract. Chicago turned to the NFL draft to add another playmaker for Fields in Jones, who’s a speedster that can become dangerous in Luke Getsy’s offense. The Bears added some veterans in Pettis and Sharpe, who are competing for a roster spot.
Tight end (6)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Cole Kmet
Ryan Griffin
James O’Shaughnessy
Rysen John
Chase Allen
Jake Tonges
Tight end is one of the more solid position groups on offense with Kmet locked down. They added more bodies to the room with the free-agent additions of Griffin and O’Shaughnessy, as well as John. The Bears signed undrafted rookies Allen and Tonges in rookie minicamp.
Offensive line (16)
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Cody Whitehair
Lucas Patrick
Teven Jenkins
Larry Borom
Braxton Jones
Sam Mustipher
Dakota Dozier
Julien Davenport
Zach Taylor
Doug Kramer
Ja’Tyre Carter
Lachavious Simmons
Dieter Eiselen
Willie Wright
Jean Delance
Shon Coleman
The Bears offensive line has been a focal point this offseason, where Patrick was their biggest signing. Chicago drafted four offensive linemen on Day 3 of the draft in Jones, Taylor, Kramer and Carter. They also signed undrafted rookie Delance in rookie minicamp. Whitehair, Patrick, Jenkins and Borom are presumed starters heading into the season with a vacant right guard spot up for grabs between Mustipher and Dozier.
Edge (7)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Robert Quinn
Trevis Gipson
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Dominique Robinson
Sam Kamara
Charles Snowden
Carson Taylor
Even after trading Khalil Mack to the Chargers, the Bears are in a good position at edge rusher heading into the offseason with Quinn, Gipson and free-agent addition Muhammad. They drafted Robinson in the fifth round to provide another solid option off the edge along with fellow developmental players Snowden and Kamara.
Interior defensive line (8)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Justin Jones
Khyiris Tonga
Mario Edwards
Angelo Blackson
Mike Pennel
LaCale London
Auzoyah Alufohai
Micah Dew-Treadway
The defensive line lost three key starters this offseason, so there are a number of questions at the position. The Bears signed Jones to serve as the team’s starting three-technique while Tonga looks to be a favorite at nose tackle. Chicago will implement a rotation along the defensive line to keep fresh legs. So it’s a good thing they have solid depth with the likes of Blackson and Edwards.
Linebacker (9)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Roquan Smith
Nicholas Morrow
Matthew Adams
Caleb Johnson
Noah Dawkins
Joe Thomas
Jack Sanborn
Christian Albright
C.J. Avery
Smith is entering a contract year, where he’s gearing up for a big pay day. The Bears added Morrow, who had a career year with the Raiders in 2020 before missing last season due to injury in free agency. Smith and Morrow will start at the weak side and middle linebacker positions while Adams is the favorite on the strong side. Chicago signed three undrafted rookies in Sanborn, Albright and Avery ahead of rookie minicamp.
Cornerback (12)
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaylon Johnson
Kyler Gordon
Thomas Graham Jr.
Tavon Young
Kindle Vildor
Greg Stroman Jr.
Duke Shelley
Lamar Jackson
Michael Joseph
Bopete Keyes
Allie Green IV
Jaylon Jones
The Bears improved the cornerback position with the addition of Gordon with their top draft selection. Gordon joins Johnson on the outside, which gives Chicago an intriguing duo on the outside. Young and Graham are competing for the nickel cornerback job. There are some experienced veterans on the roster in Stroman, Vildor and Shelley.
Safety (7)
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Eddie Jackson
Jaquan Brisker
Dane Cruikshank
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Elijah Hicks
Jon Alexander
A.J. Thomas
The Bears have their starting safeties in Jackson and second-round pick Brisker, who projects to be an immediate starter as a rookie. Chicago also drafted Hicks in the seventh round to add more depth to a position that was bolstered by the free-agent additions of Cruikshank and Houston-Carson. The Bears also signed undrafted rookies Alexander and Thomas.
Specialists (4)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
K Cairo Santos
LS Patrick Scales
P Trenton Gill
LS Antonio Ortiz
For the first time in awhile, the Bears’ special teams will look a little different. While Santos remains and Scales was re-signed, Pat O’Donnell signed with the Packers. Chicago drafted Gill with their final selection in the seventh round, and he’s the presumptive starter as the only punter on the roster. They also signed another long snapper in Ortiz following a tryout at rookie minicamp.
