Bears’ updated roster as offseason program gets underway

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of their offseason program, which begins Monday. Matt Eberflus will welcome his team back to Halas Hall to begin preparation for the 2023 season.

General manager Ryan Poles mades some moves before — DJ Moore — and during free agency — Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and D’Onta Foreman — but the work is far from done. There are still some roster holes that need to be filled heading into the NFL draft.

With the slew of moves made during free agency — from signings to cuts to trades — the roster looks different this year. Here’s a look at where the Bears roster stands as they kick off their offseason program.

Quarterback (3)

Justin Fields

PJ Walker

Nathan Peterman

Fields is entering a pivotal third season with the Bears, where the expectation is he takes a step forward in the passing game. The team signed Walker to serve as Fields’ backup and released Trevor Siemian shortly after. Peterman was re-signed to serve as QB3.

Running backs (5)

Khalil Herbert

D’Onta Foreman

Travis Homer

Trestan Ebner

Khari Blasingame

The Bears overhauled the running back room after David Montgomery exited in free agency. They signed Foreman and Homer to serve alongside Herbert at running back. Foreman should challenge Herbert for playing time while Homer also brings production and consistency on special teams. Chicago also re-signed fullback Khari Blasingame to a two-year deal.

Wide receivers (8)

DJ Moore

Darnell Mooney

Chase Claypool

Velus Jones Jr.

Equanimeous St. Brown

Nsimba Webster

Daurice Fountain

Joe Reed

The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group with the addition of Moore, who was part of the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. Now, Chicago’s top wideouts include Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as Jones and St. Brown.

Tight ends (4)

Cole Kmet

Robert Tonyan

Jake Tonges

Chase Allen

Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he was a big part of the passing game. Chicago signed Tonyan to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as a nice complement to Kmet. Tonyan is more of a receiver than a blocker, and he should factor into the red zone approach.

Offensive line (11)

Cody Whitehair

Teven Jenkins

Braxton Jones

Nate Davis

Lucas Patrick

Larry Borom

Alex Leatherwood

Ja’Tyre Carter

Doug Kramer

Dieter Eiselen

Kellen Diesch

There are questions across the offensive line, but there are pieces in place that will be part of the starting lineup, including Jenkins, Jones, Whitehair and free-agent addition Davis, who will factor in at left or right guard. Poles hinted that we could see Whitehair back at center, where he’s served in the past. But there’s still a glaring hole at right tackle ahead of the draft.

Edge rushers (8)

DeMarcus Walker

Rasheem Green

Trevis Gipson

Dominique Robinson

Jalyn Holmes

Gerri Green

Andrew Brown

Terrell Lewis

The Bears added production at defensive end with the signings of Walker and Green, who have a ton of upside. Both have versatility playing both inside and off the edge. They lead a defensive end group that also features Gipson and Robinson. Still, it feels like we could see more moves coming at the position in free agency and the NFL draft.

Interior defensive line (3)

Justin Jones

Andrew Billings

Donovan Jeter

The Bears still need that disruptive 3-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense, but they did add some beef to the interior of the line with Billings. Billings is a 1-technique who should help shore up the run defense. Jones is the only other interior player on the roster that factors into a starting role. So there’s more work to be done at defensive tackle this offseason.

Linebackers (7)

Tremaine Edmunds

T.J. Edwards

Jack Sanborn

Dylan Cole

Sterling Weatherford

DeMarquis Gates

Kuony Deng

The Bears completely overhauled their linebacking corp with the additions of Edmunds and Edwards, who will serve the MIKE and WILL roles in Eberflus’ defense (to be determined). They’ll join last year’s standout rookie Sanborn, who should serve in the SAM spot. The team also added depth in Cole, a core special teamer.

Cornerbacks (8)

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

Kindle Vildor

Jaylon Jones

Josh Blackwell

Greg Stroman

Harrison Hand

Michael Ojemudia

The Bears didn’t make any moves at cornerback in the first wave of free agency. Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he’s back as the team’s CB1. Gordon played both in the slot and on the boundary during his rookie year, so it’ll be interesting to see where Chicago keeps him in year 2. Johnson and Gordon headline the cornerback group, but the Bears still need a third cornerback to add to the mix.

Safeties (5)

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker

Elijah Hicks

A.J. Thomas

Adrian Colbert

Jackson and Brisker anchor a safety group that is one of the strengths of the roster. Jackson is coming off season-ending foot injury while Brisker is coming off a solid rookie campaign. Hicks will be a key reserve at safety and special teams contributor, and it also wouldn’t a surprise to see DeAndre Houston-Carson brought back at some point. Chicago didn’t make any moves at safety in free agency.

Specialists (4)

Cairo Santos, K

Trenton Gill, P

Patrick Scales, LS

Ryan Anderson, P

The Bears re-signed Scales to a one-year deal to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together. The team also signed left-footed punter Anderson this offseason.

