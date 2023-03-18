Bears’ updated roster following first wave of free agency
The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books, where the Chicago Bears made some moves to strengthen some positions and fill some pressing needs on the roster.
Although, the work is far from done for Bears general manager Ryan Poles, as there are still some roster holes that need to be filled heading into the second wave of free agency and ahead of the NFL draft.
With the slew of moves made over the last week — from signings to cuts to trades — the roster looks different than it did even a week ago. Here’s a look at where the Bears roster stands following the first wave of free agency.
Quarterbacks
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Justin Fields
PJ Walker
Fields is entering a pivotal third season with the Bears, where the expectation is he takes a step forward in the passing game. The team signed Walker to serve as Fields’ backup and released Trevor Siemian shortly after.
Running backs
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Khalil Herbert
D’onta Foreman
Travis Homer
Trestan Ebner
Khari Blasingame
The Bears overhauled the running back room after David Montgomery exited in free agency. They signed Foreman and Homer to serve alongside Herbert at running back. Foreman should challenge Herbert for playing time while Homer also brings production and consistency on special teams. Chicago also re-signed fullback Khari Blasingame to a two-year deal.
Wide receivers
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
DJ Moore
Darnell Mooney
Chase Claypool
Velus Jones Jr.
Equanimeous St. Brown
Nsimba Webster
Daurice Fountain
Joe Reed
The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group with the addition of Moore, who was part of the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. Now, Chicago’s top wideouts include Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as Jones and St. Brown.
Tight ends
The Post Crescent
Cole Kmet
Robert Tonyan
Jake Tonges
Chase Allen
Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he was a big part of the passing game. Chicago signed Tonyan to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as a nice complement to Kmet. Tonyan is more of a receiver than a blocker, and he should factor into the red zone approach.
Offensive line
USA Today Sports
Cody Whitehair
Teven Jenkins
Braxton Jones
Nate Davis
Lucas Patrick
Larry Borom
Alex Leatherwood
Ja’Tyre Carter
Doug Kramer
Dieter Eiselen
Kellen Diesch
No starting job is guaranteed on the offensive line right now. But Chicago does have pieces in place that could factor into the starting lineup, including Jenkins, Jones and Whitehair. They added a solid starter in Davis, who will factor in at left or right guard. Poles hinted that we could see Whitehair back at center, where he’s served in the past. But there’s still a glaring hole at right tackle through this first wave.
Edge rushers
USA Today Sports
DeMarcus Walker
Trevis Gipson
Dominique Robinson
Jalyn Holmes
Gerri Green
Andrew Brown
Terrell Lewis
The Bears added production at defensive end with the signing of Walker, who’s coming off a career year with 7.0 sacks. Walker also has versatility playing both inside and off the edge. He leads a defensive end group that also features Gipson and Robinson. Still, it feels like we could see more moves coming at the position in free agency and the NFL draft.
Defensive line
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Justin Jones
Andrew Billings
Donovan Jeter
The Bears still need that disruptive 3-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense, but they did add some beef to the interior of the line with Billings. Billings is a 1-technique who should help shore up the run defense. Jones is the only other interior player on the roster that factors into a starting role. So there’s more work to be done at defensive tackle this offseason.
Linebackers
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Tremaine Edmunds
T.J. Edwards
Jack Sanborn
Sterling Weatherford
DeMarquis Gates
Kuony Deng
The Bears completely overhauled their linebacking corp with the additions of Edmunds and Edwards, who will serve the MIKE and WILL roles in Eberflus’ defense (to be determined). They’ll join last year’s standout rookie Sanborn, who should serve in the SAM spot.
Cornerbacks
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Jaylon Johnson
Kyler Gordon
Kindle Vildor
Jaylon Jones
Josh Blackwell
Greg Stroman
Harrison Hand
Michael Ojemudia
The Bears didn’t make any moves at cornerback in the first wave of free agency. Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he’s back as the team’s CB1. Gordon played both in the slot and on the boundary during his rookie year, so it’ll be interesting to see where Chicago keeps him in year 2. Johnson and Gordon headline the cornerback group, but the Bears still need a third cornerback to add to the mix.
Safeties
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Eddie Jackson
Jaquan Brisker
Elijah Hicks
A.J. Thomas
Adrian Colbert
Jackson and Brisker anchor a safety group that is arguably the strength of the roster right now. Jackson is coming off season-ending foot injury while Brisker is coming off a solid rookie campaign. Hicks will be a key reserve at safety and special teams contributor, and it also wouldn’t a surprise to see DeAndre Houston-Carson brought back. Chicago didn’t make any moves at safety in the first wave of free agency.
Specialists
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Cairo Santos
Trenton Gill
Patrick Scales
The Bears re-signed Scales to a one-year deal to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together.
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188053]