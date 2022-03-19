Bears’ updated roster following first wave of free agency

The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books, where the Chicago Bears made some moves to strengthen some positions and fill some pressing needs on the roster.

Although, the work is far from done for Bears general manager Ryan Poles, as there are still some roster holes that need to be filled heading into the second wave of free agency and ahead of the NFL draft.

With the slew of moves made over the last week — from signings to cuts to trades — the roster looks different than it did even a week ago. Here’s a look at where the Bears roster stands following the first wave of free agency.

Quarterback

There’s no disputing that Fields is QB1 heading into the 2022 season, where he’ll have an entire offseason to prepare as the starter. Foles is slated to have a $10.67 million cap hit. But for right now, he remains Fields’ backup QB.

Running back

With Tarik Cohen’s impending release, the Bears’ running backs room is set with Montgomery and Herbert. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie deal and Herbert was impressive in his rookie year. Chicago also recently added Evans to the depth chart.

Fullback

While the Bears haven’t made it official, they’re actually signing a fullback in former Titan Khari Blasingame. It’s an indication that Chicago is getting back to running the I-Formation after not having a fullback on the roster in the last three years under Matt Nagy.

Wide receiver

The Bears have started reassembling their wide receiver room through the first wave of free agency with the additions of Pringle and St. Brown. They join Mooney as the three likely roster locks currently under contract. Chicago will likely look to the NFL draft to add a young, playmaking wideout to serve as the WR2 and give Fields another weapon.

Tight end

Tight end is one of the more solid position groups on offense heading into free agency with Kmet locked down. But they do need more bodies in the room. The Bears also recently tendered Horsted to a one-year deal.

Offensive line

The Bears haven’t made a splash move on the offensive line (yet), but they did take a first step in overhauling the offensive line with the addition of Patrick, who will play center. Whitehair, Jenkins and Borom are the other presumed starters, where the expectation is Chicago will target a tackle in the NFL draft…or perhaps in the next wave of free agency.

Defensive line

The interior of the defensive line saw some shake-up last week with the expected signing of Larry Ogunjobi. Unfortunately, Ogunjobi didn’t pass his physical, so the team didn’t sign him. Instead, Chicago pivoted to Jones, who figures to serve as the team’s three-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Edge

Even after trading Khalil Mack to the Chargers, the Bears are in a good position at defensive end heading into the offseason with Quinn and Gipson. They added Muhammad to provide another solid option off the edge.

Linebacker

Linebacker remains a need for the Bears through the first wave of free agency. Chicago did appear to find a potential starter in Morrow, who had a career year with the Raiders in 2020 before missing last season due to injury. With Smith and potentially Morrow in place as starters, the Bears still have work to do.

Cornerback

Jaylon Johnson

Thomas Graham Jr.

Kindle Vildor

Duke Shelley

Lamar Jackson

Michael Joseph

Bopete Keyes

As was the case last offseason, the Bears have a need at cornerback, and that remains after the first wave of free agency. Johnson is the only guaranteed starter heading into the 2022 season, and Chicago will need to find his running mate on the outside. Whether that’s someone like Graham, a veteran in free agency or a rookie in the NFL draft remains to be seen.

Safety

Eddie Jackson

Safety is a glaring need through the first wave of free agency as Jackson is the only safety currently under contract. The Bears will address it in the next wave of free agency or the NFL draft, where they could look to bring in an experienced veteran or rookie to start alongside Jackson.

Specialists

K Cairo Santos

LS Patrick Scales

P Ryan Winslow

For the first time in awhile, the Bears’ special teams will look a little different. While Santos remains and Scales was re-signed, Pat O’Donnell signed with the Packers. That leaves Winslow as the only current punter on the roster.

