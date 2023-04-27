Bears’ updated roster ahead of 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of the 2023 NFL draft, where they’ll welcome a new crop of players to the roster. Chicago has 10 draft selections, including four inside the top 64.

General manager Ryan Poles mades some moves during free agency, but his work is far from done. There are still some roster holes that need to be filled heading into the NFL draft, including at wide receiver, offensive line and defensive back.

Following free agency and the first wave of the offseason program — from signings to cuts to trades — the roster looks different. Here’s a look at where the Bears roster stands ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Quarterback (3)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fields is entering a pivotal third season with the Bears, where the expectation is he takes a step forward in the passing game. The team signed Walker to serve as Fields’ backup and released Trevor Siemian shortly after. Peterman was re-signed to serve as QB3.

Running back (5)

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Bears overhauled the running back room after David Montgomery exited in free agency. They signed Foreman and Homer to serve alongside Herbert at running back. Foreman should challenge Herbert for playing time while Homer also brings production and consistency on special teams. Chicago also re-signed fullback Blasingame to a two-year deal.

Wide receivers (9)

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group with the addition of Moore, who was part of the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. Now, Chicago’s top wideouts include Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as Jones and St. Brown.

Tight ends (4)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he was a big part of the passing game. Chicago signed Tonyan to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as a nice complement to Kmet. Tonyan is more of a receiver than a blocker, and he should factor into the red zone approach.

Story continues

Offensive line (11)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There are questions across the offensive line, but there are pieces in place that will be part of the starting lineup, including Jenkins, Jones, Whitehair and free-agent addition Davis, who will factor in at left or right guard. Poles hinted that we could see Whitehair back at center, where he’s served in the past. But there’s still a glaring hole at right tackle ahead of the draft.

Edge rushers (7)

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Bears added production at defensive end with the signings of Walker and Green, who have a ton of upside. Both have versatility playing both inside and off the edge. They lead a defensive end group that also features Gipson and Robinson. Still, it feels like we could see more moves coming at the position in free agency and the NFL draft.

Interior defensive line (4)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears still need that disruptive 3-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense, but they did add some beef to the interior of the line with Billings. Billings is a 1-technique who should help shore up the run defense. Jones is the only other interior player on the roster that factors into a starting role. So there’s more work to be done at defensive tackle this offseason.

Linebackers (7)

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Bears completely overhauled their linebacking corp with the additions of Edmunds and Edwards, who will serve the MIKE and WILL roles in Eberflus’ defense (to be determined). They’ll join last year’s standout rookie Sanborn, who should serve in the SAM spot. The team also added depth in Cole, a core special teamer.

Cornerbacks (7)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears didn’t make any moves at cornerback in the first wave of free agency. Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he’s back as the team’s CB1. Gordon played both in the slot and on the boundary during his rookie year, so it’ll be interesting to see where Chicago keeps him in year 2. Johnson and Gordon headline the cornerback group, but the Bears still need a third cornerback to add to the mix.

Safeties (5)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jackson and Brisker anchor a safety group that is one of the strengths of the roster. Jackson is coming off season-ending foot injury while Brisker is coming off a solid rookie campaign. Hicks will be a key reserve at safety and special teams contributor, and it also wouldn’t a surprise to see DeAndre Houston-Carson brought back at some point. Chicago didn’t make any moves at safety in free agency.

Specialists (4)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears re-signed Scales to a one-year deal to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together. The team also signed left-footed punter Anderson this offseason.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188052]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire