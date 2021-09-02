Bears’ updated projected depth chart for new 53-man roster
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears have made a handful of roster moves over the last couple of days to form their 53-man roster and 13-player practice squad — and there are likely plenty of more moves on the way.
While the Bears haven’t released an updated depth chart since Week 2 of the preseason, it’s not hard to piece together what it should look like following the slew of roster moves on Wednesday, including Danny Trevathan and Teven Jenkins landing on injured reserve.
Following Wednesday’s roster moves, here’s a look at the Bears’ projected depth chart heading into Week 1.
Quarterback
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Starter: Andy Dalton
Second string: Justin Fields
Third string: Nick Foles
Running back
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Starter: David Montgomery
Second string: Damien Williams
Third string: Khalil Herbert
*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list
Wide receiver
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Starters: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin
Second string: Damiere Byrd, Nsimba Webster
Tight end
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Starter: Cole Kmet
Second string: Jimmy Graham
Third string: Jesse James
Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted
Offensive line
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
Left tackle: Jason Peters, Larry Borom
Left guard: Cody Whitehair
Center: Sam Mustipher
Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars
Right tackle: Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson, Lachavious Simmons
*Teven Jenkins on IR
Defensive line
AP Photo/Wade Payne
Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson
Nose tackle: Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga
Defensive end: Bilal Nichols
*Mario Edwards Jr. suspended for first two games
Outside linebacker
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn
Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson
Inside linebacker
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Starters: Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree
Second string: Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Third string: Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson
*Danny Trevathan on IR
Cornerback
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor
Second string: Artie Burns, Duke Shelley
Third string: Xavier Crawford
Safety
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson
Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson
Third string: Marqui Christian
Special teams
AP Photo/Jim Mone
Kicker
Cairo Santos
Punter
Pat O'Donnell
Long snapper
Patrick Scales
Kick returner
Starter: Khalil Herbert
Second string: Nsimba Webster
Punt returner
Starter: Nsimba Webster
Second string: Damiere Byrd
Third string: Darnell Mooney
[vertical-gallery id=479711] [vertical-gallery id=479693] [listicle id=479737]
1
1