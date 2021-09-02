Bears’ updated projected depth chart for new 53-man roster

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears have made a handful of roster moves over the last couple of days to form their 53-man roster and 13-player practice squad — and there are likely plenty of more moves on the way.

While the Bears haven’t released an updated depth chart since Week 2 of the preseason, it’s not hard to piece together what it should look like following the slew of roster moves on Wednesday, including Danny Trevathan and Teven Jenkins landing on injured reserve.

Following Wednesday’s roster moves, here’s a look at the Bears’ projected depth chart heading into Week 1.

Quarterback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Starter: Andy Dalton

  • Second string: Justin Fields

  • Third string: Nick Foles

Running back

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

  • Starter: David Montgomery

  • Second string: Damien Williams

  • Third string: Khalil Herbert

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Tight end

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Starter: Cole Kmet

  • Second string: Jimmy Graham

  • Third string: Jesse James

  • Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted

Offensive line

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

  • Left tackle: Jason Peters, Larry Borom

  • Left guard: Cody Whitehair

  • Center: Sam Mustipher

  • Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars

  • Right tackle: Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson, Lachavious Simmons

*Teven Jenkins on IR

Defensive line

AP Photo/Wade Payne

  • Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson

  • Nose tackle: Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga

  • Defensive end: Bilal Nichols

*Mario Edwards Jr. suspended for first two games

Outside linebacker

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

  • Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

  • Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

Inside linebacker

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Starters: Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree

  • Second string: Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe

  • Third string: Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson

*Danny Trevathan on IR

Cornerback

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

  • Second string: Artie Burns, Duke Shelley

  • Third string: Xavier Crawford

Safety

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

  • Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

  • Third string: Marqui Christian

Special teams

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Kicker

  • Cairo Santos

Punter

  • Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

  • Patrick Scales

Kick returner

  • Starter: Khalil Herbert

  • Second string: Nsimba Webster

Punt returner

  • Starter: Nsimba Webster

  • Second string: Damiere Byrd

  • Third string: Darnell Mooney

