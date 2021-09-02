Bears’ updated projected depth chart for new 53-man roster

The Chicago Bears have made a handful of roster moves over the last couple of days to form their 53-man roster and 13-player practice squad — and there are likely plenty of more moves on the way.

While the Bears haven’t released an updated depth chart since Week 2 of the preseason, it’s not hard to piece together what it should look like following the slew of roster moves on Wednesday, including Danny Trevathan and Teven Jenkins landing on injured reserve.

Following Wednesday’s roster moves, here’s a look at the Bears’ projected depth chart heading into Week 1.

Quarterback

Starter : Andy Dalton

Second string : Justin Fields

Third string: Nick Foles

Running back

Starter : David Montgomery

Second string : Damien Williams

Third string: Khalil Herbert

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list

Wide receiver

Tight end

Starter : Cole Kmet

Second string : Jimmy Graham

Third string : Jesse James

Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted

Offensive line

Left tackle : Jason Peters, Larry Borom

Left guard : Cody Whitehair

Center : Sam Mustipher

Right guard : James Daniels, Alex Bars

Right tackle: Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson, Lachavious Simmons

*Teven Jenkins on IR

Defensive line

Defensive tackle : Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson

Nose tackle : Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga

Defensive end: Bilal Nichols

*Mario Edwards Jr. suspended for first two games

Outside linebacker

Starters : Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

Inside linebacker

Starters : Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree

Second string : Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Third string: Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson

*Danny Trevathan on IR

Cornerback

Starters : Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

Second string : Artie Burns, Duke Shelley

Third string: Xavier Crawford

Safety

Starters : Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

Second string : Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

Third string: Marqui Christian

Special teams

Kicker

Cairo Santos

Punter

Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

Patrick Scales

Kick returner

Starter : Khalil Herbert

Second string: Nsimba Webster

Punt returner

Starter : Nsimba Webster

Second string : Damiere Byrd

Third string: Darnell Mooney

