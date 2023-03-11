Bears’ updated 2023 draft picks after blockbuster trade with Panthers

The Chicago Bears made a splash in trading the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for an impressive haul that includes two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore.

On top of landing the No. 9 and No. 61 picks from the Panthers this year, the Bears will have an additional first-round pick in 2024 and second-round pick in 2025.

Where things currently stand, Chicago has 10 selections in the 2023 NFL draft. Here’s a look at the those finalized picks after the Bears traded the top pick to the Panthers:

Round 1, No. 9 (from Panthers)

Round 2, No. 53 (from Ravens)

Round 2, No. 61 (from Panthers via 49ers)

Round 3, No. 64

Round 4, No. 103

Round 4, No. 133 (from Eagles)

Round 5, No. 135

Round 5, No. 148 (from Ravens via Patriots)*

Round 7, No. 218

Round 7, No. 258 (compensatory pick)

Interestingly enough, five of their draft picks came in trades with other teams, including their first three selections.

While the Bears have traded the No. 1 pick, that doesn’t mean Poles is done trading back and acquiring additional capital. Could they even trade back from ninth overall? Guess we’ll have to wait until the draft to find out.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire