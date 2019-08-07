On Wednesday morning, the Bears announced that they'll be unveiling bronze statues of Walter Payton and George Halas just 48 hours before their home opener.

Both will be 12 feet high and weigh 3,000 lbs. The team sent out an email with a statement from Chairmen George McCaskey:

"It is only appropriate that the father of professional football and the greatest player in the history of the game are being honored in this way, and perhaps no better time for the unveiling than as we kick off our centennial season. Thank you to the Chicago Park District, Soldier Field and SMG for their support throughout the process, and to sculptor Chad Fisher for his artistry in bringing his subjects to life."

They also quoted Connie Payton, wife of the late running back:

"I know Walter would be humbled to have this honor bestowed upon him, just as Jarrett, Brittney and our entire family are. To say that I am enthusiastic about unveiling this statue to the city of Chicago is an understatement. What a proud moment for all of us and the city of Chicago. We're not just Chicago Bears fans, we're family."

It's the first team-related statues put up at Soldier Field. It'll be the second statue of Halas, as the Bears also unveiled one at Halas Hall back in 2015.

The Bears will unveil statues of Walter Payton and George Halas just two days before the regular season begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago