Bears unveil statues for Payton and Halas at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears unveiled statues for Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton and head coach George S. Halas on September 3rd at Soldier Field. The statues will be a permanent fixture outside Gate 0.

Virginia Halas McCaskey, Jarrett and Brittney Payton, Mike Ditka and Dan Hampton all spoke at the event to honor the players.

"I still can't believe it," says Halas' daughter Virginia of the statues at the ceremony, remembering how much Soldier Field meant to her family growing up in Chicago's North Side.

"We know that dad is definitely smiling down on all of us," says Brittany Payton, Walter Payton's daughter.

The bronze statues are 12-feet and weigh in a whopping 3,000 pounds. They were sculpted by Fisher Sculpture and designed by Populous. Next time you're at Soldier Field, check out these massive monuments to Bears legends Papa Bear and 'Sweetness' Payton. In the meantime, watch our video of the unveiling ceremony.

