Bears unveil statues of Payton, Halas outside Soldier Field

Before the Bears kick off the NFL’s 100th season Thursday night, they made two fixtures of their past permanent outside Solider Field.

Via Kelly Twardziak of NBCSportsChicago.com, the Bears unveiled statues of Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton and founder, owner, and head coach George S. Halas on Tuesday.

“We know that dad is definitely smiling down on all of us,” said Brittany Payton, Walter Payton’s daughter.

Payton spent his entire NFL career with the Bears. He retired after 13 seasons as the league’s all-time leading rusher (16,726 yards).

The 12-foot-high statues, each weighing 3,000 pounds, will be stationed outside Gate 0 at Soldier Field.