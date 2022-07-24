The return of the two-helmet rule has prompted several teams to make good decisions regarding an alternate look. History will judge whether the Bears have done so.

The Bears unveiled on Sunday an orange helmet with a blue C and a blue face mask. They’ll wear them on Thursday, October 13 against Washington at Soldier Field and on Sunday, October 30 at Dallas.

The orange helmets will be paired with orange jerseys.

We recommend not starting directly into the combination, lest your rods and cones get all screwed up.

Bears unveil orange helmets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk