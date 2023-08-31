Bears unsure whether Tyson Bagent or Nathan Peterman will be their No. 2 QB

The Bears have not decided who will back up Justin Fields in Week One.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says it has yet to be decided whether undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent or veteran backup Nathan Peterman will be No. 2 on the quarterback depth chart for the opener against the Packers.

When the Bears signed him out of Division II Shepherd four months ago, Bagent initially appeared unlikely to make the regular-season roster. But Bagent impressed in training camp and the preseason, and the Bears decided to keep him as the only quarterback other than Fields on the initial 53-man roster.

After cutting Peterman on Tuesday, however, the Bears have now brought him back, and they may decide that the more experienced Peterman is a safer bet to back up Fields.