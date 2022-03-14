Bears unofficially rebuilding after trading Khalil Mack

New Bears GM Ryan Poles has started his offseason with a bang. Fans aren't sure if that's a good or a bad thing.

Why it matters: The Bears are under new management after a terrible 2021/2022 season, meaning Poles is tasked with building a winner after the firing of predecessor Ryan Pace. The rookie GM's first big move was to trade superstar defensive end Khalil Mack for two draft picks and cap space.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Pro: Getting rid of an aging player with a big contract and freeing up money for free agency.

Con: Losing one of the best defensive players in all of football for two second-day picks over the next two years.

By the numbers: Since arriving in 2018, Mack had 36 sacks, 52 quarterback hits, and 14 forced fumbles.

The latest: Poles followed up by releasing two stars of the 2018 playoff run: former Pro-Bowlers Eddie Goldman and Tarik Cohen.

And rumors are that linebacker Danny Trevathan is next.

The intrigue: NFL free agency begins today at 12pm. By releasing and trading these veterans, the Bears have the money to go after offensive players to help second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Players rumored to be on the Bears' radar include:

T Eric Fisher: The offensive lineman played for new Bears coach Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis.

WR Juju Smith-Schuster: The still-young receiver looks to be the odd man out in Pittsburgh.

WR Emmanuel Sanders: The veteran could bring leadership to the locker room.

What's next: If the Bears don't go after some of the best players early in free agency, it may be a sign that they are sacrificing the upcoming season to rebuild.

The team will have over $100 million in cap room for the 2023 season.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I think fans are going to miss Khalil Mack when opposing offenses start doubling Roquan Smith.

Yes, Mack was hurt a lot, but he was also a superstar. I get the merits of a rebuild, but no fan should have to root for that. Ever.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.