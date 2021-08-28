Bears’ unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason finale vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, which gives some players one last chance to make an impression as final roster cuts loom.

Here’s a look at where the Bears’ depth chart stands heading into the preseason finale:

Quarterback

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Starter : Andy Dalton

Second string : Justin Fields

Third string: Nick Foles

Running back

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Starter : David Montgomery

Second string : Damien Williams

Third string : Khalil Herbert

Other: Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Tight end

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Starter : Cole Kmet

Second string : Jimmy Graham

Third string : Jesse James

Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Scooter Harrington

Offensive line

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Left tackle : Elijah Wilkinson, Jason Peters, Teven Jenkins*

Left guard : Cody Whitehair, Arlington Hambright

Center : Sam Mustipher, Dieter Eiselen, Adam Redmond

Right guard : James Daniels, Alex Bars

Right tackle: Germain Ifedi, Lachavious Simmons, Larry Borom, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

*Jenkins had back surgery

Defensive line

AP Photo/David Berding

Defensive tackle : Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson, LaCale London

Nose tackle : Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga

Defensive end: Bilal Nichols, Mario Edwards Jr., Daniel Archibong

Inside linebacker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Starters : Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan

Second string : Alec Ogletree, Christian Jones

Third string : Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods

Other: Caleb Johnson

Outside linebacker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Starters : Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

Second string : Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

Third string : James Vaughters, Sam Kamara

Other: Charles Snowden

Cornerback

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Starters : Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

Second string : Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant

Third string : Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr.

Other: Tre Roberson, Xavier Crawford, Dionte Ruffin

Safety

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Starters : Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

Second string : Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

Third string: Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor

Special teams

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Kicker

Starter : Cairo Santos

Second string: Brian Johnson

Punter

Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

Patrick Scales

Kick returner

Starter : Khalil Herbert

Second string : Chris Lacy

Third string : Rodney Adams

Other: Jon'Vea Johnson

Punt returner

Starter : Dazz Newsome

Second string : Damiere Byrd

Third string: Darnell Mooney

