Bears’ unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason finale vs. Titans
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, which gives some players one last chance to make an impression as final roster cuts loom.
Here’s a look at where the Bears’ depth chart stands heading into the preseason finale:
Quarterback
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Andy Dalton
Second string: Justin Fields
Third string: Nick Foles
Running back
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
Starter: David Montgomery
Second string: Damien Williams
Third string: Khalil Herbert
Other: Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce
*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list
Wide receiver
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Starters: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin
Second string: Damiere Byrd, Riley Ridley, Chris Lacy
Third string: Dazz Newsome, Rodney Adams
Other: Isaiah Coulter, Jon'Vea Johnson
Tight end
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Cole Kmet
Second string: Jimmy Graham
Third string: Jesse James
Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Scooter Harrington
Offensive line
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Left tackle: Elijah Wilkinson, Jason Peters, Teven Jenkins*
Left guard: Cody Whitehair, Arlington Hambright
Center: Sam Mustipher, Dieter Eiselen, Adam Redmond
Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars
Right tackle: Germain Ifedi, Lachavious Simmons, Larry Borom, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
*Jenkins had back surgery
Defensive line
AP Photo/David Berding
Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson, LaCale London
Nose tackle: Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga
Defensive end: Bilal Nichols, Mario Edwards Jr., Daniel Archibong
Inside linebacker
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Starters: Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan
Second string: Alec Ogletree, Christian Jones
Third string: Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods
Other: Caleb Johnson
Outside linebacker
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn
Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson
Third string: James Vaughters, Sam Kamara
Other: Charles Snowden
Cornerback
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor
Second string: Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant
Third string: Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr.
Other: Tre Roberson, Xavier Crawford, Dionte Ruffin
Safety
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson
Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson
Third string: Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor
Special teams
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Kicker
Starter: Cairo Santos
Second string: Brian Johnson
Punter
Pat O'Donnell
Long snapper
Patrick Scales
Kick returner
Starter: Khalil Herbert
Second string: Chris Lacy
Third string: Rodney Adams
Other: Jon'Vea Johnson
Punt returner
Starter: Dazz Newsome
Second string: Damiere Byrd
Third string: Darnell Mooney
