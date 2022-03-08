Bears unlikely to use franchise tag on Allen Robinson as deadline looms

The NFL’s franchise tag deadline is this afternoon at 3 p.m. CT, and there have already been a number of players tagged, including Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown, Bengals safety Jessie Bates and Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

While there are still a few expected to be tagged in the coming hours, including Green Bay’s Davante Adams and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is not expected to be among them.

With a new regime in place with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, there was slim hope that perhaps Robinson and the Bears could come to terms after a rocky couple of years.

Robinson was slapped with the franchise tag last offseason, and he had his worst season — not including injury — which is expected to impact his market value.

Last week at the NFL Combine, Poles was asked if it was safe to assume Robinson won’t be back in 2022. He said he wasn’t “there right now, so we’re just going to keep working through that.”

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin said it “hasn’t felt likely” that the Bears will tag Robinson for the second straight year, even with a chance for a fresh start with a new regime in place.

The NFL's franchise tag deadline is 4 PM ET today. Given where things stand between the Packers/Davante Adams, Chargers/Mike Williams and what's being reported about the Bucs trying to work out a long-term deal w/Chris Godwin before today's deadline, Allen Robinson looks like — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 8, 2022

While Poles seemed to indicate that he wasn’t ruling anything out in regards to Robinson, it appears as if both sides are prepared to move on. Robinson looks to become a top wideout in free agency while the Bears will look for his replacement in free agency or the NFL draft.

