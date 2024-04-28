Bears undrafted free agent tracker from the 2024 NFL Draft: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's undrafted free-agent season, after the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are some of the undrafted free agents the Bears reportedly signed.

Former Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed is signing with the #Bears, per source. pic.twitter.com/Mld1a4WWsb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024

Reddy Steward, cornerback, Troy

#Bears have agreed to terms with Troy CB Reddy Steward. Steward had 7 interceptions and 16 PBUs over the last two years. Steward gets a 12.5K signing bonus, which would’ve been the 2nd most, behind only Tyson Bagent, last year for the Bears. A significant commitment — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2024

Theo Benedet, offensive tackle, British Columbia

The #Bears are signing 🇨🇦 British Columbia OT Theo Benedet, per source. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 27, 2024

Keith Randolph, defensive tackle, Illinois

Bears pick up UDFAs, per source:



Illinois DT Keith Randolph

James Madison DE Jamree Kromah — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) April 27, 2024

Jamree Kromah, defensive end, James Madison

Brenden Bates, tight end, Kentucky

Bears are signing Kentucky TE Brenden Bates, league source said. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 27, 2024

Carl Jones, linebacker, UCLA

UCLA LB Carl Jones and Illinois DT Keith Randolph to the Bears as UDFAs, per source. Jones had 5.5 TFL and 2 sacks last season.



Randolph had a 6th-round grade from @dpbrugler: "He maintains gap integrity with his ability to lock out, track and do his job in the run game." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 27, 2024

Odieu Hiliare, wide receiver, Bowling Green

Former Bowling Green WR Odieu Hiliare is signing with the #Bears — Terry Meyers (@TerryMeyersNFL) April 27, 2024

Ian Wheeler, running back, Howard

Ian Wheeler, @HowardU @HUBISONFOOTBALL RB/KR, will sign a free-agent deal with the @ChicagoBears, according to the HU sports department. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 28, 2024

Check back to this story for more updates.

