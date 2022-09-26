Bears undefeated when safety Eddie Jackson records interception

Bears undefeated when Eddie Jackson records an INT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Interestingly enough, the Bears are unbeaten when Eddie Jackson records an interception in a game.

Dating back to 2017 -- Jackson's premiere year -- the Bears are 12-0 when he intercepts the football. Jackson recorded two interceptions in each of the 2017,19 and 22 seasons plus six in 2018.

More interceptions, please?

This should be a fun stat to monitor going forward this season. Jackson already has two interceptions through three games. Can the Bears stay winning if Jackson records another?

He's improved already through the beginning of this season compared to recent outings. The former All-Pro safety failed to record a single interception in the last two years.

But, under head coach Matt Eberflus and DC Alan Williams' new defense, Jackson seems to be getting back into his old groove.

"Jackson, the one interception by them, and we answered with our interception in the end zone, what a great job there," head coach Matt Eberflus said after Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday. "Forced a fumble and thought he performed really well and the defense performed really well."

