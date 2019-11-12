Bears have two top-50 picks in updated 2020 NFL Draft order
The 2019 NFL season is slowly coming to a close. Only seven games remain in the regular season and many teams have already begun planning their offseason strategy.
The biggest team-building event of every offseason is the NFL Draft. The Bears will once again be without a first-round pick in 2020 -- it was part of last September's Khalil Mack trade -- but they do have two second-rounders at their disposal (theirs and Oakland's.)
As of now, those two picks sit at No. 46 and 49 overall.
Here is the updated first-round NFL draft order heading into Week 11:
1. Bengals (0-9)
2. Redskins (1-8)
3. Giants (2-8)
4. Dolphins (2-7)
5. Jets (2-7)
6. Falcons (2-7)
7. Browns (3-6)
8. Buccaneers (3-6)
9. Broncos (3-6)
10. Cardinals (3-6-1)
11. Lions (3-5-1)
12. Chargers (4-6)
13. Jaguars (4-5)
14. Raiders (from Bears) (4-5)
15. Titans (5-5)
16. Eagles (5-4)
17. Raiders (5-4)
18. Colts (5-4)
19. Panthers (5-4)
20. Jaguars (from Rams) (5-4)
21. Cowboys (5-4)
22. Dolphins (from Steelers) (5-4)
23. Chiefs (6-4)
24. Vikings (7-3)
25. Bills (6-3)
26. Dolphins (from Texans) (6-3)
27. Saints (7-2)
28. Seahawks (8-2)
29. Ravens (7-2)
30. Packers (8-2)
31. Patriots (8-1)
32. 49ers (8-1)
