Bears have two top-50 picks in updated 2020 NFL Draft order

The 2019 NFL season is slowly coming to a close. Only seven games remain in the regular season and many teams have already begun planning their offseason strategy.

The biggest team-building event of every offseason is the NFL Draft. The Bears will once again be without a first-round pick in 2020 -- it was part of last September's Khalil Mack trade -- but they do have two second-rounders at their disposal (theirs and Oakland's.)

As of now, those two picks sit at No. 46 and 49 overall.

Here is the updated first-round NFL draft order heading into Week 11:

1. Bengals (0-9)

2. Redskins (1-8)

3. Giants (2-8)

4. Dolphins (2-7)

5. Jets (2-7)

6. Falcons (2-7)

7. Browns (3-6)

8. Buccaneers (3-6)

9. Broncos (3-6)

10. Cardinals (3-6-1)

11. Lions (3-5-1)

12. Chargers (4-6)

13. Jaguars (4-5)

14. Raiders (from Bears) (4-5)

15. Titans (5-5)

16. Eagles (5-4)

17. Raiders (5-4)

18. Colts (5-4)

19. Panthers (5-4)

20. Jaguars (from Rams) (5-4)

21. Cowboys (5-4)

22. Dolphins (from Steelers) (5-4)

23. Chiefs (6-4)

24. Vikings (7-3)

25. Bills (6-3)

26. Dolphins (from Texans) (6-3)

27. Saints (7-2)

28. Seahawks (8-2)

29. Ravens (7-2)

30. Packers (8-2)

31. Patriots (8-1)

32. 49ers (8-1)































































